Former nurse pleads guilty to killing 8 elderly patients

A former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight elderly patients by injecting them with lethal doses of insulin has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in their deaths.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer also pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

During her court appearance in Woodstock, Ontario, about 140 kilometres southwest of Toronto, Wettlaufer, 49, acknowledged under questioning from the judge that she used insulin in all 14 cases.

“You realize that first-degree murder is punishable with life in prison?” Justice Bruce Thomas asked Wettlaufer.

“Yes, your honour,” she answered.

Wettlaufer confirmed to the judge she was not intoxicated by drugs or alcohol when injecting victims with lethal doses of drugs.

Wettlaufer, who according to her mother has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is now receiving treatment.

Reading from a 56-page agreed statement of facts, Crown prosecutor Andre Rajna said Wettlaufer felt “overwhelmingly angry about her career and life in general.”

She worked night shifts with no supervision and had access to plenty of insulin.

She told investigators she didn’t know how much insulin she needed to inject to kill. “It was hit or miss,” she told investigators.

Wettlaufer deliberately refrained from recording her criminal actions to avoid raising suspicions, the prosecutor said.

More to come