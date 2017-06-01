The Canadian Paediatric Society encourages parents to choose a time of day to be ’family time,’ when no one is distracted by the screens of TVs, computers, gaming devices, smartphones and tablets.

The Canadian Paediatric Society say there are no documented benefits of introducing electronics to children under age 2. It also encourages parents to choose a time of day to be ’family time,’ when no one is distracted by the screens of TVs, computers, gaming devices, smartphones and tablets.
Photo Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Kids and screen time: new limits recommended

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 1 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Electronic screens are becoming omnipresent in today’s society.

Decades ago there was worry that children were spending too much time in front of the TV, really the only screen at the time.

That of course is still a worry, but in addition to concerns about too much TV now we have so many other screens which have come along since then, computers, tablets, electronic learning screens, mobile phones and so on.  The concerns of too much screen time has only gotten more pronounced.

Today the Canadian Paediatric Society has issue new recommendations to parents about kids and screens.

It’s the first update on screen time for children since 2012.

Sylas Turner, 4, and his siblings often ask to watch TV, an iPad or play a game first thing in the morning, their mother says.
Sylas Turner, 4, and his siblings often ask to watch TV, an iPad or play a game first thing in the morning, their mother says. © Melanie Glanz/CBC

These include:

  • -Screen time for children under two is not recommended since there are no documented benefits.
  • -For children three to five years of age, limit screen time to less than one hour per day.
  • -Avoid screens at least one hour before bed.

These differ slightly from the American Academy of Paediatrics recommendations of 2016 which include

  • -For children younger than 18 months, avoid use of screen media other than video-chatting.
  • -Parents of children 18 to 24 months of age who want to introduce digital media should choose high-quality programming, and watch it with their children to help them understand what they’re seeing.
  • -For children ages 2 to 5 years, limit screen use to 1 hour per day of high-quality programs. Parents should co-view media with children to help them understand what they are seeing and apply it to the world around them.
  • -For children ages 6 and older, place consistent limits on the time spent using media, and the types of media, and make sure media does not take the place of adequate sleep, physical activity and other behaviours essential to health.

Both paediatric organisations using somewhat similar recommendations also suggest that parents limit device use in front of the children who take their cues from parent’s activities.

Dr Michelle Ponti of London, Ontario, chaired the Canadian digital health task force that researched and wrote the new guidelines.   Quoted in the Globe and Mail, she said, “The youngest children cannot learn from screens. They’re not developmentally ready to transfer what they see on a screen to real life. We do know what does benefit early learning and that is face-to-face, live interactions with an engaged parent or other caregiver”.

Dr. Michelle Ponti says parents should try to set a good example for their children by monitoring their own habits with screens.
Dr. Michelle Ponti says parents should try to set a good example for their children by monitoring their own habits with screens. © CBC

Dr Ponti also suggests that families could introduce other rules like no electronic devices at the table, and not in the bedroom.

Like most things in life, Dr Ponti says developing healthy habits and limits early in life is much easier than attempting to impose them later  on older children.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyFormer nurse pleads guilty to killing 8 elderly patientsAnimals, International, SocietyCaution urged as Atlantic salmon stocks declineArts and Entertainment, Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyKids and screen time: new limits recommendedEconomy, International, Military, PoliticsBoeing cancels fighter jet announcement amid spat with Ottawa over BombardierEnvironment, Health, SocietyPollution costs Canadians billions annually: reportInternationalCanada condemns 'heinous' Kabul bombingPolitics, Society, SportsOops..Economy, MilitaryCANSEC defence industry show draws protesters and politiciansHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada pledges to drive down tobacco useLifestyle, Press revue, SocietyDo you trust the news?

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine