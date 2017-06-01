Stanley Park in Vancouver is the best urban park in the world according to Trip Advisor.
Photo Credit: Reuter / Andy Clark

Stanley Park best in the world

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 1 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Stanley Park, in Vancouver, British Columbia is in the global spotlight.

© CP/Darryl Dyck

Much-loved and visited in Vancouver, the park on a penninsula was anointed number one, by Trip Advisor,

The jewel of Vancouver was found to be the best urban park in the world.

Up against some iconic spaces, such as Central Park in New York City, and the Luxembourg Gardens in Paris, Vancouver’s rain forest green space prevailed.

It is also one of the largest urban parks, and this year the city is celebrating the 125th anniversary of the park.

Mount Royal Park in Montreal was another Canadian park to make the list, at number 23.

Top 25 Urban Parks in the World

1. Stanley Park, Vancouver

2. Central Park, New York City

3. Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado

4. High Line Park, New York City

5. Millenium Park, Chicago

6. Balboa Park, San Diego

7. Guell Park, Barcelona, Spain

8. Luxembourg Gardens, Paris, France

9. Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

10. Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore

11. Retiro Park, Madrid, Spain

12. Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth, Australia

13. St. Jame’s Park, London, United Kingdom

14. English Garden, Munich, Germany

15. Boston Public Garden, Boston

16. Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, Australia

17. St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin, Ireland

18. Forsyth Park, Savannah, Georgia

19. Falls Park on the Reedy, Greenville, South Carolina

20. Forest Park, St. Louis

21. Vigeland Park, Oslo, Norway

22. Vondelpark, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

23. Mont Royal, Montreal

24. Prince Street Gardens, Edinburgh, UK

25. South Bank Parklands, Brisbane, Australia

Stanley Park’s towering redwood trees

