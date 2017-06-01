Stanley Park best in the world

Stanley Park, in Vancouver, British Columbia is in the global spotlight.
Much-loved and visited in Vancouver, the park on a penninsula was anointed number one, by Trip Advisor,
The jewel of Vancouver was found to be the best urban park in the world.
Up against some iconic spaces, such as Central Park in New York City, and the Luxembourg Gardens in Paris, Vancouver’s rain forest green space prevailed.
It is also one of the largest urban parks, and this year the city is celebrating the 125th anniversary of the park.
Mount Royal Park in Montreal was another Canadian park to make the list, at number 23.
Top 25 Urban Parks in the World
1. Stanley Park, Vancouver
2. Central Park, New York City
3. Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado
4. High Line Park, New York City
5. Millenium Park, Chicago
6. Balboa Park, San Diego
7. Guell Park, Barcelona, Spain
8. Luxembourg Gardens, Paris, France
9. Golden Gate Park, San Francisco
10. Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore
11. Retiro Park, Madrid, Spain
12. Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth, Australia
13. St. Jame’s Park, London, United Kingdom
14. English Garden, Munich, Germany
15. Boston Public Garden, Boston
16. Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, Australia
17. St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin, Ireland
18. Forsyth Park, Savannah, Georgia
19. Falls Park on the Reedy, Greenville, South Carolina
20. Forest Park, St. Louis
21. Vigeland Park, Oslo, Norway
22. Vondelpark, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
23. Mont Royal, Montreal
24. Prince Street Gardens, Edinburgh, UK
25. South Bank Parklands, Brisbane, Australia
Stanley Park’s towering redwood trees
