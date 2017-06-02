Canadians inspect one of the many German fortified positions after capturing Hill 70 new Lens, France, Sept. 1917

Photo Credit: Library and Archives Canada PA-001842

Almost 100 years later, another soldier will be laid to rest

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 2 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Up until early 1917, there was a distinct possibility that the Allies, Britain, France, Canada and other Commonwealth countries might lose the war.

Then  in April came the Canadian-led victory at Vimy Ridge, not hugely significant strategically in the overall picture of the war, but an immense morale booster for the Allies.

In August of 1917, Canadians were next tasked to take the low ridge overlooking the strategic town of Lens in a battle that lasted from the 15th to the 25th..   In another well-planned attack the Canadians again succeeded against the well dug in an prepared Germans.

It too was costly in human lives.  Approximately 2100 Canadians gave their lives in the battle; over 1300 of these have no known grave

In the incredible churning of millions of shells and mines of that war, there were tens of thousands of soldiers whose bodies were not located, often buried by the tons of earth thrown up by the blasts. Ever since, dedicated groups have been involved in helping to identify remains when they are discovered.  Part of that group involves Canada’s Department of National Defence Casualty Identification Programme.

This week, another success story as the remains of a Canadian soldier have been confirmed. The remains and artefacts were discovered on June 6, 2016 as experts were performing munitions clearing prior to a construction project near the village of Vendin-le-Vieil, France.

The remains were later identified as those of a Canadian soldier, and later confirmed as those of Sergeant Harold Wilfred Shaughnessy of St. Stephen, New Brunswick.  He was reported killed on August 15, 1917. He was 33 at the time of his death.

Sergeant Harold Wilfred Shaughnessy of St. Stephen, New Brunswick. His remains have been discovered almost 100 years after the Battle of Hill 70 in France. ©  DND

In speaking of the recovery and identification,  Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan, said,  “We will remember Sergeant Shaughnessy as one of over 2000 brave Canadians who gave their lives in the Battle of Hill 70. Their courage and determination has not diminished with the century that has passed. We honour and remember them.”

Sergeant Shaughnessy was a member of the 13th Canadian Infantry Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force (CEF), a unit perpetuated by The Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment) of Canada, of Montreal.

DND has notified descendants and Veterans Affairs is providing support as arrangements are made to have the remains properly buried later this year by his regiment at Loos British Cemetery outside Loos-en-Gohelle, France,

The DND Casualty Identification Programme strives to identify remains and locate survivors so that soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice can be given a military burial by their regiment and with a name in the presence of family members.

