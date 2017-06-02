Children of imprisoned Saudi blogger make a video plea

The three children of Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi appear in a video asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help get their father’s release from prison. Badawi is not a Canadian, but his wife and three children now live in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

In 2012, Badawi was sentenced to a thousand lashes and ten years in prison for criticizing Saudi clerics. He has so far received 50 lashes. Amnesty International Canada has championed his cause and his wife has campaigned tirelessly for his release.

Caption: The children say a past meeting with Justin Trudeau gave them hope. They now ask that he intervene.

The video shows the children having met Trudeau in the past. They say that gave them hope. Coming up to the fifth anniversary of his incarceration, they ask him to pick up the phone and call Saudi Arabia’s king and ask for their father’s release.