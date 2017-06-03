Everything you wanted to know about Nova Scotia and were going to ask anyway.

It’s summer in Canada, or nearly, and a time for travel. If heading to the province of Nova Scotia, here’s a quick and enjoyable way to learn everything, or darn close to it, about the province. It’s not really a book listing or talking about the typical tourist attractions, rather it’s about giving a sense of the culture and background of the place, along with a multitude of interesting non-typical facts and more.

It has lots of historical information, places to visit, famous Nova Scotians, top songs, famous quotes by “bluenosers”, local slang, and generally more tidbits of information than you could shake a lobster at.

John MacIntyre is co-author of the book

Although small in size, say pocket size, it is quite literally packed with all kinds of information about the east-coast province.

In fact it’s really a primer on the Province. It may not really be the “book of everything”, that would be rather impossible, but it does a very good job of coming close.

The Nova Scotia Book of Everything is in fact just one of a whole series of “books of everything” on Canadian locations, including some specifically on Canadian cities.

While this (and the others) would make for very interesting and information reading for anyone planning to visit one of the locations, and help them perhaps plan their visit, it would also make for equally informative, entertaining, and even important reading for those planning to immigrate to Canada, to a particular province or city.

MacIntyre-Purcell has published several similar books on provinces, regions and cities across Canada. all of them extremely informative and entertaining. © MacIntyre-Purcell Publishing

Even those citizens who live in these locations would be greatly surprised at the amount of information contained in these books, and how much more they can learn about the cities and provinces they live in.

