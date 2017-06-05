Immigration: benefit or burden?

As soon as the word “immigration” is uttered, it incites a litany of opinions and questions.

Is there a Canadian equivalent of the American dream for immigrants?

Who are these immigrants to Canada? Where do they settle? What are they doing?

Between myths and realities, between prejudices and tolerance, between integration and marginalization what is immigrants’ reality?

Is there a threshold of tolerance for the host society beyond which immigrants are no longer welcome?

Why do some people have prejudices about immigrants and how are these prejudices created?

Does one stay an immigrant all of his or her life, regardless of the number of years lived here and one’s contribution to the Canadian society? And will the children of immigrants who were born here be perceived as full-fledged Canadians or children “of immigrant descent”?

Is immigration an opportunity, an asset for Canada or just a costly burden for Canadians?

It’s a complex question to which there are no easy to answers: there are so many conflicting figures, cases, ideological constructs, or simply political spin, perceptions and prejudices. All these elements can be contradictory and collide to the point of confusing reality.

Hence the need for a calm and serene analysis: but one needs credible information to produce constructive debates.

This is our journalistic contribution to the development of a clearer picture of immigration in Canada.

Soleïman Mellali

Editor-in-Chief

Radio Canada International

