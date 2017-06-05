‘Tell them Chrissy sent you’: appeals terror victim’s family

The family of a Canadian who died in the London terrorist attack is asking people to remember her by doing something for their community. “Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you,” reads the statement from the family of Christine Archibald.

This image from PA Video footage shows one of the victims of the terrorists. Seven people were killed and 48 injured. © Federica De Caria/PA/Associated Press

Canadian died in her fiancee’s arms

The 30-year old Archibald had worked at a homeless shelter in the western city of Calgary before she moved to the Netherlands to be with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson. Last weekend, he had to go to London on business and she decided to go with him.

The two were crossing London Bridge Saturday night. Ferguson was a little ahead of Archibald when he heard the truck, turned and saw several people hit. He rushed to Archibald and she died in his arms.

He is said to be inconsolable and family members are rushing to his side.

‘Huge heart…inspired us all’

A statement from the shelter where Archibald had worked said “Chrissy was a bright light to many, and her generosity, kind spirit and huge heart for her work in responding to issues of addictions and homelessness at the centre inspired us all.”