A tiny tin, a little larger than a D-cell battery, and full of very finely ground aluminium powder which was inhaled by miners around the world. It is alleged to have caused neurological conditions and other medical problems.

A tiny tin, a little larger than a D-cell battery, and full of very finely ground aluminium powder which was inhaled by miners around the world. It is alleged to have caused neurological conditions and other medical problems.
Photo Credit: Claude Martel

The McIntyre Powder case: miners and neurological disease: Update

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 5 June, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Several years ago, Janice Martell’s father developed Parkinson’s but there was no history of that in the family.

However Jim Hobbs had been a miner, and was among those obliged by the mine to inhale clouds of microscopic aluminium powder every shift. It was called McIntyre Powder.
When her father, like many others, developed health problems, Janice tried to get help from the government’s Workman’s Safety and Insurance Board (formerly Workman’s Compensation- WCB) but was denied based on a unique ruling specifically applying to aluminium powder.

Since then she has been gathering stories and research in efforts to link the aluminium powder to the high percentage of neurological disease among exposed miners.
Janice Martel is currently working as an occupational health coordinator in Sudbury, at the Occupational Health Clinics for Ontario Workers

Listen
Janice Martell, founder of *The McIntyre Powder Project,* continues to speak with miners exposed to McIntyre Powder to examine a potential link between the fine aluminium dust and neurological disorders.
Janice Martell, founder of *The McIntyre Powder Project,* continues to speak with miners exposed to McIntyre Powder to examine a potential link between the fine aluminium dust and neurological disorders. © CBC

Developed by the McIntyre mine in the 1940’s, the theory was that the powder would coat miner’s lungs and prevent silicosis. 

The powder was sold internationally so miners in many operations not only in Canada, but the United States, the Belgian Congo, Western Australia, and Mexico also were exposed.

McIntyre powder was in use from 1943 up until approximately 1979, mostly in gold and uranium mines. It was eventually quietly phased out as questions arose about a possible connection to damage to the nervous system.

Ms Martell’s father who worked in a mine where he and other miners were required to sit in a room and breathe for several minutes while the powder was dumped into the ventilation system before they were allowed to head out for a shift underground.

Janice Martel and her late father Jim Hobbs. He was exposed to MacIntyre Powder which is possibly connected to his developing Parkinson’s disease in his later years.
Janice Martell and her late father Jim Hobbs. He was exposed to McIntyre Powder which is possibly connected to his developing Parkinson’s disease in his later years. © supplied

After retirement, he and several of his fellow miners began to develop health problems.  In Jim Hobbs case, he had been suffering from Parkinson’s for years, and passed away in a nursing home on May 24 at the relatively young age of 76.

On screen- the mining company perspective on MacIntrye Powder: Janice Martel speaking Laurentian University as guest speaker at the April 28, 2017 National Day of Mourning for workers killed on the job by injury or occupational disease.
On screen: the mining company perspective on McIntyre Powder: Janice Martell shown at Laurentian University as guest speaker at the April 28, 2017 National Day of Mourning for workers killed on the job by injury or occupational disease. © Laurentian University

Martell says that it was not only miners who were exposed but many other workers who had to go underground including for example the mechanics, electricians, and lumbermen.

anice Martell has been encouraging former miners who may have been exposed to McIntyre Powder to step forward and attend information clinics.
Janice Martell has been encouraging former miners who may have been exposed to McIntyre Powder to step forward and attend information clinics or contact her through the Project website or Facebook site © Facebook/McIntyre Powder Project

As the project is becoming more widely known, other researchers and medical practitioners are becoming interested in the potential health effects resulting from exposure to the powder.

McMaster University in Hamilton Ontario has put forward a request for funds to test a sample of miners to determine if there is an elevated level of aluminium in miners bones.   Martel also says there has been interest expressed by researchers in Western Australia into the subject.

The headframe of the Rio Algo Quirke-2 mine where the late Jim Hobbs and many others were required to inhale MacIntrye Powder before heading underground. Many gold and uranium mines around the world used the powder.
The headframe of the Rio-Algo Quirke-2 mine where the late Jim Hobbs and many others were required to inhale MacIntyre Powder before heading underground. Many gold and uranium mines around the world used the powder. © courtesy Linda Demers

She notes that she now has 392 names on her registry of miners and more are expected as word continues to spread abut exposure to the aluminium dust.
She says the compensation board culture and attitude seems very much in favour of the companies, and against the workers. She says one of the goals of her campaign is to see the legislation governing that organisation changed.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Health, International, Science and Technology, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “The McIntyre Powder case: miners and neurological disease: Update
  1. Fred Booth says:
    5 June 2017 at 19 h 59 min

    I’m so proud of Janice Martell for taking on such an enormous task, and fighting the compensation board, and the big mining conglomerates to help the miners and other workers. She is a godsend to disabled and retired miners that have health problems that are not presently “recognized” as job related. I thank Janice for all her efforts to help the worker.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, PoliticsThe election leading..straight to another election?Environment, PoliticsCanadian prime minister highlights Environment DayInternational, Society‘Tell them Chrissy sent you’: appeals terror victim’s familyEconomy, Health, International, Science and Technology, Work & LabourThe McIntyre Powder case: miners and neurological disease: UpdateHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyCost of treating bicycle injuries likely soaring: CAAImmigration & Refuge, SocietyImmigration: benefit or burden?International, Lifestyle, Military, Politics, SocietyCanada Day 150- heightened securityImmigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietyThe LINK Online Sun. Jun 4, 2017Health, SocietyInvestigation finds a big hike in youth demand for mental health careThe Nova Scotia book of Everything

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine