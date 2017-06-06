Government says roadside drug tests work

As it prepares to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, the Canadian government says it has found two roadside tests can successfully identify drug-impaired drivers. Impaired driving is a criminal offense in Canada.

The pilot project involved the collection of 1,140 oral fluid samples by 53 police officers across Canada. The officers reported the devices were easy to use in all conditions. A news release says they found about 15 per cent of all volunteers registered a positive drug reading. The tests can detect THC from cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines, opioids, benzodiazepines and amphetamines.

The recreational use of marijuana is expected to be made legal in Canada by July 1, 2017. © Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/April 20, 2011

Controversy over roadside drug tests

There has been controversy around the issue as the government is considering a law that would allow police to demand a saliva sample if they suspect a driver has taken drugs. Criminal defense lawyers have argued there is no reliable way to test whether drivers have recently consumed drugs.

If a roadside test does prove positive, police could then order a driver to undergo a blood test or be examined by an evaluating officer.

The devices that were tested in the pilot project were the Securetec DrugRead and Alere DDS-2.