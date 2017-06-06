There have been assertions in the past that there is no reliable roadside test to determine whether drivers have taken drugs.

Photo Credit: CBC

Government says roadside drug tests work

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 June, 2017 , 3 Comments ↓

As it prepares to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, the Canadian government says it has found two roadside tests can successfully identify drug-impaired drivers. Impaired driving is a criminal offense in Canada.

The pilot project involved the collection of 1,140 oral fluid samples by 53 police officers across Canada. The officers reported the devices were easy to use in all conditions. A news release says they found about 15 per cent of all volunteers registered a positive drug reading. The tests can detect THC from cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines, opioids, benzodiazepines and amphetamines.

The recreational use of marijuana is expected to be made legal in Canada by July 1, 2017.
Controversy over roadside drug tests

There has been controversy around the issue as the government is considering a law that would allow police to demand a saliva sample if they suspect a driver has taken drugs. Criminal defense lawyers have argued there is no reliable way to test whether drivers have recently consumed drugs.

If a roadside test does prove positive, police could then order a driver to undergo a blood test or be examined by an evaluating officer.

The devices that were tested in the pilot project were the Securetec DrugRead and Alere DDS-2.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

3 comments on “Government says roadside drug tests work
  1. Keith Fagin says:
    6 June 2017 at 21 h 09 min

    June 6, 2017 expert Nicholas Lovrich, Washington State University Professor Emeritus research into breathalyzers for cannabis says science is just not there yet.
    https://omny.fm/shows/calgary-today-with-angela-kokott/this-university-is-working-to-developing-a-breatha\

    Additionally, Dec. 2016 U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
    Drug and Alcohol Crash Risk: A Case-Control Study The current laws in place are adequate while science and technology furthers its quest for a fair and effective roadside screening device or process
    finds that drivers who use marijuana are at a significantly lower risk for a crash than drivers who use alcohol.

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    6 June 2017 at 19 h 26 min

    We are becoming a Policed State, under the guise of cannabis legalization, this is not for the betterment of citizens but to increase the criminalization of all citizens to effectively control it’s citizens. Our federal government has NEVER sworn allegiance to either Canada, it’s Citizens or our Constitution. Our Federal Government are legally tide to the British Crown, and to further the influences of International Law; to circumvent Constitutional Law and the rights afforded to by our Constitution. This Bill tabled, will demand that police have the right to pull ANYONE over and demand a DNA test, something that would have required either an arrest or a warrant by the court. The government proposed a bill that circumvents judicial protocol

    Reply
  3. Michael says:
    6 June 2017 at 19 h 24 min

    They’re testing is based on junk science there is only two type of THC out of 12, that is phycoactive, one is THCa once heated at 156^c converts to THC that is phycoactive the second is THCV which activates at 106^c and gets destroyed at 112^c and has lost its activeness above this temperature which is what they test for, the 9 known types of delta-9, 2 known types of delta-8, and 1 delta-7.

    In addition to that, medical testing labs are not testing for THCV. They are testing for the presence of 11-Nor-9-Carboxy-THC aka 11-OH-THC/11-COOH-THC aka THC-OH/THC-COOH, a secondary metabolite of THC that is broken down by the liver when consumed. Depending on the accuracy of the testing equipment, they can further isolate 11-OH-THC and 11-COOH-THC to determine if the exposure was recent. When only 11-COOH-THC is present, the use would have been some time ago, but when both 11-OH-THC and 11-COOH-THC are present, the exposure would have been much more recent This is a great report on the entire breakdown of all the phytocannabinoids in cannabis but is not active at the time of testing. http://www.medicinalgenomics.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/12/Chemical-constituents-of-cannabis.pdf

    Reply
﻿

