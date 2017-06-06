Government says roadside drug tests work

As it prepares to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, the Canadian government says it has found two roadside tests can successfully identify drug-impaired drivers. Impaired driving is a criminal offense in Canada.
The pilot project involved the collection of 1,140 oral fluid samples by 53 police officers across Canada. The officers reported the devices were easy to use in all conditions. A news release says they found about 15 per cent of all volunteers registered a positive drug reading. The tests can detect THC from cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines, opioids, benzodiazepines and amphetamines.
Controversy over roadside drug tests
There has been controversy around the issue as the government is considering a law that would allow police to demand a saliva sample if they suspect a driver has taken drugs. Criminal defense lawyers have argued there is no reliable way to test whether drivers have recently consumed drugs.
If a roadside test does prove positive, police could then order a driver to undergo a blood test or be examined by an evaluating officer.
The devices that were tested in the pilot project were the Securetec DrugRead and Alere DDS-2.
June 6, 2017 expert Nicholas Lovrich, Washington State University Professor Emeritus research into breathalyzers for cannabis says science is just not there yet.
Additionally, Dec. 2016 U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Drug and Alcohol Crash Risk: A Case-Control Study The current laws in place are adequate while science and technology furthers its quest for a fair and effective roadside screening device or process
finds that drivers who use marijuana are at a significantly lower risk for a crash than drivers who use alcohol.
We are becoming a Policed State, under the guise of cannabis legalization, this is not for the betterment of citizens but to increase the criminalization of all citizens to effectively control it’s citizens. Our federal government has NEVER sworn allegiance to either Canada, it’s Citizens or our Constitution. Our Federal Government are legally tide to the British Crown, and to further the influences of International Law; to circumvent Constitutional Law and the rights afforded to by our Constitution. This Bill tabled, will demand that police have the right to pull ANYONE over and demand a DNA test, something that would have required either an arrest or a warrant by the court. The government proposed a bill that circumvents judicial protocol
They’re testing is based on junk science there is only two type of THC out of 12, that is phycoactive, one is THCa once heated at 156^c converts to THC that is phycoactive the second is THCV which activates at 106^c and gets destroyed at 112^c and has lost its activeness above this temperature which is what they test for, the 9 known types of delta-9, 2 known types of delta-8, and 1 delta-7.
In addition to that, medical testing labs are not testing for THCV. They are testing for the presence of 11-Nor-9-Carboxy-THC aka 11-OH-THC/11-COOH-THC aka THC-OH/THC-COOH, a secondary metabolite of THC that is broken down by the liver when consumed. Depending on the accuracy of the testing equipment, they can further isolate 11-OH-THC and 11-COOH-THC to determine if the exposure was recent. When only 11-COOH-THC is present, the use would have been some time ago, but when both 11-OH-THC and 11-COOH-THC are present, the exposure would have been much more recent This is a great report on the entire breakdown of all the phytocannabinoids in cannabis but is not active at the time of testing. http://www.medicinalgenomics.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/12/Chemical-constituents-of-cannabis.pdf