Plastic is already cluttering vast swaths of ocean and killing marine life and birds.

Plastic is already cluttering vast swaths of ocean and killing marine life and birds.
Photo Credit: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

Plastic in oceans could outweigh fish: conference

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

If nothing is done, plastic could outweigh fish in the world’s oceans by the year 2050, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the opening of the first United Nations conference on oceans.

“Pollution, overfishing and the effects of climate change are severely damaging the health of our oceans…

“Rising sea levels threaten entire countries. Oceans are warming and becoming more acidic, causing coral bleaching and reducing biodiversity. Changing currents will have a serious impact on weather patterns; we must prepare for more frequent storms and droughts,” said Guterres.

Coral bleaching in Hawaii was caused by warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures in late September 2015. There has been massive coral bleaching for two years running at the Great Barrier Reef.
Coral bleaching in Hawaii was caused by warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures in late September 2015. There has been massive coral bleaching for two years running at the Great Barrier Reef. © Dan Dennison/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP

‘Our most vital life support system’

The five-day conference began on World Environment Day on June 5th and is attended by leaders, diplomats and activists from almost 200 countries. Gueterres told them they are there to turn the tide.

Calling the oceans “our most vital life support system,” Guterres noted that “conflicting demands from industry, fishing, shipping, mining and tourism are creating unsustainable levels of stress on coastal ecosystems.”

‘Preserving life itself’

He called for an end to the “artificial dichotomy between economic demands and the health of our seas,” and for strong political leadership, more funding, more study and more sharing of best practices and experiences.

“We must put aside short-term national gain, to prevent long-term global catastrophe.  Conserving our oceans and using them sustainably is preserving life itself.”

“The health of our oceans and seas is inextricably linked with the health of our planet and all life on earth,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
“The health of our oceans and seas is inextricably linked with the health of our planet and all life on earth,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Environment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyWoman accused of assault pledges allegiance to ISIS in Toronto courtroomArts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsThe FI circus comes to Canada- crowds, money, and prostitutionAnimals, Environment, InternationalPlastic in oceans could outweigh fish: conferencePoliticsCanada charts ‘sovereign’ foreign policy course as U.S. leadership waiversNew research: We’re on the brink of mass extinctionSocietyGovernment says roadside drug tests workInternationalMore debate about social media and terrorismPoliticsBarack Obama to address sold-out Montreal crowd of more than 6,000History, International, Military, Politics, SocietyHistory June 6 1944 : D-day, the invasion of Nazi-occupied EuropeHistory, PoliticsThe election leading..straight to another election?

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine