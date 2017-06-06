The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal is this weekend. Many activist groups denounce the increase in demand for excorts and prostitution they say comes with the Fi Circus.

The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal is this weekend. Many activist groups denounce the increase in demand for escorts and prostitution they say comes with the Fi Circus.
Photo Credit: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The FI circus comes to Canada- crowds, money, and prostitution

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Some sex trade workers and activists say that when the F1 Grand Prix comes to town, the demand for sex workers goes up, a lot.

Many of the activist groups denounce the race for the increase in prostitution and human trafficking activities.

The debate about the extent of increased sex trade has been going on for many years.

A demonstration in downtown Montreal against sexual exploitation during the F1 race in 2012
A demonstration in downtown Montreal against sexual exploitation during the F1 race in 2012 © Peter McCabe-The Canadian Press

While police and social activists insist that exploitation of young women and human trafficking increases dramatically because of the race, another group says that’s not true.

(Jun 2016) Shanie Roy worked in the sex trade starting at age 15 years old. Now she leads workshops against sexual exploitation. She says the GP weekend is a big one for the sex trade and human trafficking
(Jun 2016) Shanie Roy worked in the sex trade starting at age 15 years old. Now she leads workshops against sexual exploitation. She says the GP weekend is a big one for the sex trade and human trafficking (Sign= Buying sex is not a sport) © Sarah Leavitt/CBC

In 2011, STELLA, a sex worker advocacy group put out a study saying that’s not true.

The study by the “Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women”  is highly critical of such allegations saying, “Despite massive media attention, law enforcement measures and efforts by prostitution abolitionist groups, there is no empirical evidence that trafficking for prostitution increases around large sporting events. This link has been de-bunked by other anti-trafficking organisations and researchers. There is also no empirical evidence that the demand for paid sex increases dramatically during international sporting events”.

It’s a debate not likely to end soon.

The start of the Canadian Grand Prix in 2016
The start of the Canadian Grand Prix in 2016. Hundreds of thousands crowd downtown Montreal on race weekend, most for the race, some for the crowds and excitement, and others allegedly for something else entirely. © Ryan Remiorz-The Canadian Press

There is no denying that the F1 brings hundreds of thousands of people to downtown to celebrate the event, and millions watching on TV.

Crescent Street (shown 2013) in downtown Montreal is closed to traffic on race weekend, the bars packed and several events taking place. The race brings in millions of dollars to the Montreal economy.
Crescent Street (shown during F1 week 2013) in downtown Montreal is closed to traffic on race weekend, the bars packed and several events taking place. The race brings in millions of dollars to the Montreal economy. © Peter McCabe- The Canadian Press

The excitement in the city certainly ramps up as local downtown bars and hotels gear up for expected huge increase in customers.

Security

Due to events around the world, officials are obliged to take extra security at any large gathering and  that will certainly be the case this year. Extra police will be on hand, and there will be additional security checks at entrance points and elsewhere.

Usually on race weekend in Montreal the weather has been exceptionally cooperative. That’s not so sure this year.

So far spring has generally been much cooler and wetter than normal in in central and eastern Canada.  The weekend weather promises to be warmer but with a mix of sun and rain for the next few days and weekend.

additional information- sources

