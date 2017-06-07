Madeleine Meilleur is seen in the Ontario legislature on June 11, 2013. Although she has left politics there was criticism that she is still too partisan.

Photo Credit: PC / Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

Former politician drops bid to become official languages commissioner

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 7 June, 2017

Former politician Madeleine Meilleur has withdrawn her candidacy for commissioner of official languages amid persistent criticism that she could not be impartial.

Independent commissioner promote French and English

The role of the commissioner is to promote the equality of English and French in society, the national government and its institutions. He or she is also mandated to support minority communities where one of these languages predominates.

The commissioner is one of Canada’ independent officers of Parliament and must be approved by both the House of Commons and the Senate. One senator questioned whether Meilleur could be impartial in providing advice on official languages to the federal Liberal government.

Canada’s Parliament must function in English and French.
Canada’s Parliament must function in English and French. © Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press

Links criticized

Meilleur was a member of the Liberal government of the province of Ontario between 2003 and 2016. There was also concern that two staffers in the national heritage minister’s office had worked for her at that time.

In hearings before the Senate, Meilleur said said she had defended and fought for the rights of minority francophones in Ontario among colleagues who did not necessarily agree with her. She assured senators she was a francophone first and a politician second.

In the end, she sent a letter to the heritage minister withdrawing her candidacy which, she said, had become the object of controversy.

