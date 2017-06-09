Eye on the Arctic: Video Archive

Mural on building in Pangnirtung, Nunavut. (Eye on the Arctic)

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 9 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

In the days before mass media reached the remote corners of Canada, before Twitter and Facebook, the art and artists of Canada’s Arctic were the main conduit for northerners to communicate their culture and communities to the rest of the world.

Today, the artists from this region continue to push boundaries, exploring everything from traditional culture and family life, to the climate and social change in their communities.

Since 2010, Eye on the Arctics Eilís Quinn has been travelling to these artists’ studios to hear about their inspiration and their work.

This summer, to coincide with Canada’s 150th birthday, we’ll be launching a special page featuring our conversations with the printmakers, graphic artists and carvers responsible from some of the most internationally recognized art out of Canada.

In the lead up to the project, we’re dipping into our vault and bringing you some of the interviews we’ll be featuring.

Today, we bring you our conversation with artist and printmaker Andrew Qappik, filmed in Pangnirtung, Nunavut in 2011.

Nunavut artist Andrew Qappik on bringing images to life

