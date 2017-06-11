The LINK Online Sun, Jun 11. 2017

Link hosts: Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Levon Sevunts

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Ontario, on June 7, 2017.
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Ontario, on June 7, 2017. © LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

The first democratically elected leader and honorary Canadian, Aung San Suu Kyi, came to Canada this week.

She is here for a series of consultations on constitutional reform and a peace and reconciliation process in her country.

Her visit to Canada follows a fresh round of peace talks in the capital Naypyidaw aimed at ending a conflict in Myanmar’s troubled frontier regions, where various ethnic groups have been waging war against the state for almost seven decades

Levon spoke with Alex Neve, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada, about the worrying situation for the Rohingya Muslim minority in the northern region of the country, and where some have said that their persecution fits the definition of genocide.

Some schools have better technology and other enhancements thanks to fund-raising efforts by parents.

In Canada, education is paid for through taxes and so in one sense, is free for all citizens from kindergarten, up to high school.

It used to be that all a student’s needs were supplied. That has greatly changed, and often schools have found themselves facing budget cutbacks from their respective provincial governments.

Often parents and students have to hold fundraising events for school children and even the schools themselves. The problem now is that schools in wealthy areas can raise more money than in poorer neighbourhoods resulting in an inequity in school these funds with things that will make a difference in a child’s education like better technology, more access to extracurricular activities, musical instruments, refitting auditoriums or gyms

Lynn spoke with Annie Kidder, executive director of People for Education, about this growing equity gap.

T-Rex skin fossil; The first positively identified as T-Rex skin
T.rex skin fossil; The first positively identified as T.rex skin © Amanda Kelley

It was an absolutely exciting find for paleontologists,

A team from Canada and the U.S. found a fossil of dinosaur skin which for the first time could be positively identified as being that of a T.rex , the most terrifying of dinosaurs

The skin has a pepple-like scaly surface.

Marc spoke to University of Alberta paleontologist Scott Persons about the find, who says this raises interesting questions about dinosaurs and the evolution of feathers.

