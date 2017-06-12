Beverley McLachlin is the longest serving Chief Justice in Canada and the first woman to hold the position.

Beverley McLachlin is the longest serving Chief Justice in Canada and the first woman to hold the position.
Photo Credit: PC / PC/Fred Chartrand

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin retiring from Supreme Court

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 12 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s longest-serving chief justice of the Supreme Court and the first woman to hold the position will retire from the bench on Dec. 15, 2017, the nation’s highest court announced Monday.

In a statement posted on the Supreme Court’s website Beverley McLachlin said she would leave the court after serving for 28 years, including 17 years as the presiding judge.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as a justice of the Court, and later its Chief Justice, for so many years,” McLachlin wrote in a statement. “I have had the good fortune of working with several generations of Canada’s finest judges and best lawyers. I have enjoyed the work and the people I have worked with enormously.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated McLachlin on her coming retirement calling her “a judicial leader and trailblazer” whose “judicial accomplishments are unparalleled in Canadian history.”

“After 28 years at the Supreme Court of Canada, her contributions reach into every part of our law,” Trudeau said in a statement. “Canadians owe her an immense debt. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank Chief Justice McLachlin for her long and dedicated service to Canada.”

The 73-year-old jurist began her legal career in 1981 when she was appointed to the Vancouver County Court. In September 1981, she was appointed to the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

In December 1985 she was elevated to the Court of Appeal for British Columbia where she served until her appointment as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in September 1988. Seven months later, on April 17, 1989, she was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court of Canada, following an appointed by former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

She became the first woman to hold the top job on the country’s highest court after she was elevated to chief justice by former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien in 2000.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, SocietyWhat intelligence is being shared, ask civil liberty groupsArts and EntertainmentMargaret Atwood awarded top German literary prizeEconomy, PoliticsCanada and U.S. remain 'quite far apart' on softwood lumber, Freeland saysPoliticsChief Justice Beverley McLachlin retiring from Supreme CourtArts and EntertainmentYousuf Karsh bust unveiled in downtown OttawaEnvironmentCanada’s freshwater ‘at risk’: WWF-CanadaInternational, SocietyMore Canadian imports made with child labourTalking about indigenous culture: news and reports from RCIEconomy, International, SocietyFast track for foreign skilled workers starts todayYour choices, our promise!

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine