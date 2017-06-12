Fast track for foreign skilled workers starts today

A Canadian government pilot program going into effect today will greatly speed up the process for bringing in highly-skilled foreign workers. Called the Global Talent Stream, the program seeks to help innovative firms attract top talent particularly in the technology sector.

Innovation Minister Navdeep bains announced the Global Talent Stream initiative in March 2017. © CBC

A benefit to the economy required

The time for processing a work permit or temporary resident visa for such workers will now take two weeks rather than as much as a year, says the government. When applying, companies must ensure there are no Canadians who could do the job and that the Canadian economy would benefit from their hiring that particular person.

Beyond this the government will allow skilled foreign nationals to come work in Canada for 30 days or less without a work permit. This would apply to academics as well.

An alternative to the U.S.

There are many highly-skilled workers and academics who are barred or concerned about working in the United States after President Donald Trump took action to restrict travellers from certain countries. Several people have inquired about coming to Canada and it’s believed Canadian companies and universities might benefit from the availability of a top-level talent pool.