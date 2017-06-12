A child works in a shrimp processing plant in Bangladesh. ‘Shrimp is a significant Canadian import with a high risk of child labour,’ says World Vision.

Photo Credit: Megan Radford/World Vision Canada

More Canadian imports made with child labour

A World Vision report says there are more consumer products coming in to Canada that risk having been produced with child labour. The relief agency says there are 85 million children doing dirty, dangerous or degrading work around the world. It wants Canadian companies to do more to show their supply chains do not involve child labour.

Many refugee children like these from Syria work rather than go to school.
Listen

‘Canadians are…conscious consumers’

“Canadians are known for being conscious consumers,” says Michael Messenger, president and CEO of World Vision Canada. “When we asked them as part of this study…about what their expectations are, 84 per cent of Canadians that we talked to feel frustrated that it’s difficult for them to know whether child labour could be involved in (making the products they buy).”

Messenger says Canadians are increasingly concerned. This survey found 84 per cent of respondents would like to know this information, and that is six per cent more than in a survey done last year.

Many ordinary consumer products like athletic shoes may be made by children.
Respondents want government involvement

“What’s really interesting as well is 91 per cent of them would really like the Canadian government to get involved and help make the understanding of the risk of child labour more transparent…working with companies so that they can make good decisions.”

Messenger says governments in places like the UK, California, the Netherlands and France have all passed laws that address modern slavery and/or child labour in their supply chains. In Canada, a parliamentary committee will examine the issue towards the end of this year.

Some companies volunteer information

Messenger says there are companies that voluntarily provide information about their supply chains to reassure consumers no child labour is involved in the making of their products. He mentions i Mountain Equipment Co-op and the Hudson’s Bay Company.

