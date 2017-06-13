CCGS Amundsen, the icebreaker with 40 scientists on board, was diverted from the first leg of a journey through the Arctic on Sunday to help search and rescue efforts off the coast of Newfoundland in the Strait of Belle Isle.
Photo Credit: DFO

Climate change research halted for rescue

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 13 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Climate change research took a back seat to rescue work caused by climate change this past weekend.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Amundsen, an icebreaker, had recently embarked on a 133-day expedition across the Arctic.

Dangerous ice in the water off the coast of Nefoundland in this June 8 photo. © Environment Canada

The voyage was the beginning of a four-year project based at the University of Manitoba studying both the effect of climate change and public health in remote northern communities.

The ship left port in Quebec City on May 25th, but was detoured when dangerous ice, over 8 metres thick, was clogging the water off the west coast of Newfoundland

“The search and rescue calls were coming in quite fast and furious.”

The Amundsen had to change course to help fishing boats and ferries navigate the Strait of Belle Isle.

This is unlike anything ever witnessed before in the region, according to the Canadian Coast Guard,

“It was just extreme ice conditions that required everything that we’ve got in order to make sure we were able to provide the services,” Julie Gascon, the coast guard’s assistant commissioner for the central and Arctic region, told CBC News.

David Barber, a climate change scientist at the University of Manitoba, is the leader of the Amundsen expedition.

He said the ice had travelled down to the area from the High Arctic, trapping boats and in some cases causing them to take on water.

“The requirements for search and rescue trumped the requirements for science,” Barber told CBC. “The search and rescue calls were coming in quite fast and furious.”

“It was an extremely difficult decision to make but I believe it was the right one to make,” he said.

Barber intends to resume the Quebec City to Churchill, Manitoba research expedition next year, but another team of scientists will board the Amundsen for the second leg of the expedition, from Churchill to Iqaluit, on July 6, 2017

(With files from CBC).

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Education, Environment, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, Environment, International, Lifestyle, Science and TechnologyClimate change research halted for rescueLifestyle, Society‘Male genitalia’ policy lands Toronto women's-only spa in hot water'Come From Away' wins Tony Award in NYCArts and Entertainment, Education, History, IndigenousGriffin Poetry Prizes 201: 'Injun' and 'Falling Awake'Animals, SocietySPCA calls for criminal charges for abuse of chickensInternational, PoliticsExperts praise Freeland’s ‘courageous’ foreign policy speechSocietyHate crimes up five per cent in 2015International, SocietyWhat intelligence is being shared, ask civil liberty groupsArts and EntertainmentMargaret Atwood awarded top German literary prizeEconomy, PoliticsCanada and U.S. remain 'quite far apart' on softwood lumber, Freeland says

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine