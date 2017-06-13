‘Come From Away’ wins Tony Award in NYC

‘Come From Away’ the runaway hit musical received a Tony Award in New York City Sunday night.

Irene Sankoff and David Hein attend the Tony Honours Cocktail Party celebrating the 2017 special award recipients at Sofitel Hotel June 5 in New York City. © Getty Images / Bryan Bedder

The production is based on the true stories of the airline passengers who were grounded on September 11th, 2001, in Newfoundland.

Nearly 7,000 people were welcomed into homes, and halls and fed and entertained by Newfoundlanders when the airspace was shut down in the wake of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City.

“I’d like to accept this [award] on behalf of the people of Newfoundland and all of the first responders and their families in New York,” Ashley said during his acceptance speech.

“The people who gave their lives and the people who extended their hearts and their homes and were generous and kind at the very worst moments.” he said.

Irene Sankoff and David Hein are the Canadian husband and wife team who wrote the musical.

“What’s amazing is seeing that the story behind it resonates just as strongly with everyone who comes to it,” David Hein told CBC News in New York.

“Over this six-year journey, the same story that inspired us is inspiring so many other people and that means the world.” Hein said.