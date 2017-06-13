Margaret Atwood is the latest literary luminary to receive the 25,000-euro Peace Prize of the German Book Trade

Margaret Atwood is the latest literary luminary to receive the 25,000-euro Peace Prize of the German Book Trade
Photo Credit: MARK BLINCH

Margaret Atwood awarded top German literary prize

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 13 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canadian novelist, essayist and poet Margaret Atwood has been awarded the top German literary prize for her “political intuition and clairvoyance when it comes to dangerous underlying trends and currents,” the German Publishers & Booksellers Association announced today.

The 77-year-old author, whose works have been translated into some 30 languages, will be presented the 25,000-euro ($37,000 Cdn) Peace Prize of the German Book Trade on October 15, 2017 at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

“As one of the most important storytellers of our era, Atwood fearlessly probes shifting patterns of thought and behavior in both her utopian and dystopian works,” the Board of Trustees of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said in a statement.

“Humanity, justice and tolerance are the unvarying characteristics of Atwood’s work. With an alert eye and a profound knowledge of humankind, she observes the world around her and articulates her verdicts and concerns for our fate in an equally eloquent and vivid literary manner.”

The author of more than 40 books of fiction, poetry and critical essays, Atwood has already won numerous international prizes, including the Man Booker Prize in 2000 and this year’s Franz Kafka Prize.

This image released by Hulu shows actress Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from, *The Handmaid’s Tale,* a TV series based on Margaret Atwood’s eponymous novel.
This image released by Hulu shows actress Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from, *The Handmaid’s Tale,* a TV series based on Margaret Atwood’s eponymous novel. © George Kraychyk

Atwood is best known for novels including the dystopian feminist classic “The Handmaid’s Tale,” now a major TV series, and “The Blind Assassin,” for which she won the Booker.

Atwood was born on November 18, 1939 in Ottawa and grew up in northern Ontario and Quebec, and in Toronto. From 1957 to 1962, Margaret Atwood studied English and literature at universities in Toronto and Cambridge, Massachusetts. In 1964, she began working as a professor of literature at various universities.

Her latest book of short stories is Stone Mattress: Nine Tales (2014).  Her MaddAddam trilogy – the Giller and Booker prize-nominated Oryx and Crake (2003), The Year of the Flood (2009), and MaddAddam (2013) – is currently being adapted for HBO.

Atwood is also active beyond her creative work. She is a well-known environmental activist and since May 2017, together with Salman Rushdie, she has also headed up a PEN International campaign to help writers suffering persecution and censorship.

She lives in Toronto with her husband, the writer Graeme Gibson.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, SocietyWhat intelligence is being shared, ask civil liberty groupsArts and EntertainmentMargaret Atwood awarded top German literary prizeEconomy, PoliticsCanada and U.S. remain 'quite far apart' on softwood lumber, Freeland saysPoliticsChief Justice Beverley McLachlin retiring from Supreme CourtArts and EntertainmentYousuf Karsh bust unveiled in downtown OttawaEnvironmentCanada’s freshwater ‘at risk’: WWF-CanadaInternational, SocietyMore Canadian imports made with child labourTalking about indigenous culture: news and reports from RCIEconomy, International, SocietyFast track for foreign skilled workers starts todayYour choices, our promise!

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine