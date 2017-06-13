SPCA calls for criminal charges for abuse of chickens

An “absolutely sickening” video that shows chickens being abused has prompted the SPCA to call for criminal charges to be laid, reports CBC News. The video was taken by a non-profit advocacy group called Mercy For Animals at a facility in the Fraser Valley in British Columbia (B.C.).

The video frame is one of several showing a worker throwing a chicken. © Mercy for Animals

Provincial and federal laws prohibit cruelty to animals

It is illegal to abuse animals under two laws; the Criminal Code of Canada and, in the province of British Columbia, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. If found guilty, perpetrators could face a fines of up to $75,000, prison terms of as much as five years and lifetime bans on owning or being around animals.

After viewing the video, the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had investigators prepare a report recommending the crown prosecute workers who were hired to gather up the chickens. The footage shows several of them throwing and hitting the birds..

‘Most brutal and sadistic acts’

“The video includes some of the most brutal and sadistic acts of violence against animals I have ever seen,” said the SPCA’s Marcie Moriarty to CBC. “It is extremely difficult to watch.”

The company responsible for contracting out the work, Sofina Foods, issued a statement saying it was “appalled and extremely shocked” after viewing the footage. It promised to investigate and to fully collaborate with authorities.

Not the first case

In a similar way, Mercy for Animals provided a video to the B.C. SPCA in 2014 of cows being abused by workers. That prompted the provincial government to adopt a code for the treatment and handling of dairy cows.