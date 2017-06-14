Environmental group applauds ban on microbeads

The group Environmental Defence is lauding the Canadian government for banning microbeads in personal care products. These tiny plastic pieces pollute water and choke wildlife. They are used as abrasives in products like body washes and toothpaste, replacing substances like oatmeal and ground nutshells that were used in the past.

These microbeads were found floating in the Great Lakes at the heart of North America. © Courtesy of 5 Gyres Institute

Group requests further action

Regulations published today will forbid the manufacture and import of personal care products containing plastic microbeads 5mm or smaller, including some that are falsely portrayed as being biodegradable. This will take effect January 1, 2018. A ban on the sale of such products kicks in six months later.

While Environmental Defence applauds the announcement, it urges the Canadian government to further strengthen toxic chemical regulations to protect human health and the environment.