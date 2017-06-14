Five new indigenous radio stations announced

Indigenous communities in the major urban centres across Canada are getting their own radio stations the Canadian Radio-Television Telecommunications Commission, (CRTC) announced today.

Vancouver skyline at sunrise. © CP / Albert Normandin

The new stations will serve audiences in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa and Toronto.

“This decision comes at a crucial time, not only because it comes in the wake of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report, but also because of the many major issues that affect these communities,” Jean-Pierre Blais, CRTC chairman and CEO. said in a statement.

Montrealers have had radio K-103 from the nearby Mohawk community of Kahnewake since 1984.

The new stations will broadcast on the following frequencies: