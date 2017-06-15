The controversial Saudia Arabian campus opened in the city of Jazan in 2013.
Photo Credit: algonquincollege.com

Algonquin College failed in Saudi Arabia

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Algonquin College‘s foray into Saudi Arabia did not end well.

Algonquin College in Ottawa © algonquincollege.com

The Ottawa-based public post-secondary school was anticipating revenues of $100 million dollars when it first set up the men only trade school in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

But they soon downgraded their expectations when they realized the english proficiency was not up to the task of learning new skills.

What was to be a five-year contract when it opened in 2013, has ended now with the sale of the school to a British company, Interserve Learning and Employment.

During the school’s annual board of governor’s meeting on Monday, it was revealed that Algonquin lost $6.2 million in operating losses and costs associated with getting out of the contract.

Doug Wotherspoon, Algonquin college’s vice-president of innovation and strategy said despite the losses in Saudi Arabia the school has been successful in attracting more foreign students, who pay higher tuition fees here in Canada.

Algonquin is still operating a campus in Kuwait.

Share
Posted in Economy, Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Eye on the Arctic: Video ArchiveEconomy, Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and TechnologyAlgonquin College failed in Saudi ArabiaPoliticsTrudeau maintains majority approval, but new Conservative leader narrows vote intention gapArts and Entertainment, Economy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyBroadband tax rejected, cell phone charges reducedInternational2 Canadians sought for alleged role in assault on anti-Erdogan protesters in WashingtonEconomy, International, PoliticsKelly Knight Craft: U.S. ambassador to CanadaHealth, SocietyUnion wants action on illegal health feesHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyUNICEF flags poor health, violence among Canadian childrenInternational, PoliticsCanada takes part in EU meeting on Arctic policy, touts CETASocietyHome sales decline across Canada

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Deux partisans canadiens du président turc recherchés par la police américaineIncendie funeste à Londres : le bilan passe à 17 mortsLe Sénat américain veut bloquer des décisions de Trump sur la RussiePrésence à l'Assemblée nationale : une vingtaine d'élus ont raté plusieurs votesOttawa investit pour la réduction des gaz à effet de serreTrump va revenir sur certains aspects de la détente avec CubaArrêt Jordan : des précisions attendues ce matinOttawa consacrera 2,5 G$ pour mettre à niveau ses quatre vieux sous-marinsLes pays d'en haut, Lâcher prise et Unité 9 : les plus citées aux GémeauxJonathan Drouin à Montréal en échange de Mikhail Sergachev
Russia claims to have killed ISIS leader'Tragedy brought us here': After shooting, bipartisan baseball offers a night for political healingVice-President Mike Pence hires legal counsel for what Trump calls Russia probe 'witch hunt''The building wasn't safe': Angry Grenfell Tower fire survivors say their concerns were ignoredE3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey makes a positive, wacky first impressionCalgary man charged with voyeurism for 'CanadaCreep' Twitter videos released on $2K bailLake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-border bickering2 Canadians wanted in U.S. over attack on protesters at Turkish ambassador's D.C. residenceScientists create plastic that takes just weeks to break down — but don't raise your water bottles yetWhat the jury didn't hear in the William Sandeson murder trial