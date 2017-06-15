Kelly Knight Craft is the new U.S. amabassador in Ottawa. She is a Republican fundraiser and a native of Glasgow, Kentucky.
Photo Credit: Kentucky PA / Teresa Revlett

Kelly Knight Craft: U.S. ambassador to Canada

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Kelly Knight Craft is the choice of the White House to be the new US ambassador to Canada.

The position has been vacant for 6 months since Bruce Heyman resigned from it in January.

“I think it’s an inspired choice on the part of the president,”

Knight-Craft, a wealthy and generous donor to the Republican Party is a native of Glasgow, Kentucky, but has lived most recently in Lexington, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kelly Knight Craft in a photo from the University of Kentucky © U Ky

Ms. Knight Craft is married to Joe Craft, an American billionaire who is the president and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

According to the company website it has major coal mine operations in five states in the eastern U.S..

“I deeply appreciate the President’s confidence in me, and am looking forward to the Senate confirmation process,” Knight Craft responded in an email to CBC news today.

In 2007 former President George W. Bush appointed Knight Craft to the U.S. delegation at the United Nations.

She eventually addressed the General Assembly regarding U.S. contributions to fighting HIV and malaria in Africa, according to her alma mater, the University of Kentucky’s website.

“I think it’s an inspired choice on the part of the president,” Maryscott Greenwood, the head of the Canadian-American Business Council, told the Canadian Press.

“It’s a complement to Canada that the White House would choose a person of Kelly’s calibre, intellect and talent, so I am excited about the prospect.” she said.

Ms. Knight Craft will arrive in Ottawa as the upcoming North American Free Trade negotiations get underway, and there are several contentious issues.

“I am looking forward to helping advance our partnership” – Ambassador designate Kelly Craft said in a statement to CTV

She has yet to be confirmed as ambassador by the U.S Senate.

(With files from CTV, CBC and Canadian Press)

Kelly Knight Craft in a photo from the University of Kentucky © U Ky
Share
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International2 Canadians sought for alleged role in assault on anti-Erdogan protesters in WashingtonEconomy, International, PoliticsKelly Knight Craft: U.S. ambassador to CanadaHealth, SocietyUnion wants action on illegal health feesHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyUNICEF flags poor health, violence among Canadian childrenInternational, PoliticsCanada takes part in EU meeting on Arctic policy, touts CETASocietyHome sales decline across CanadaEnvironment, Science and TechnologyCanadian scientists discover how forests reduce ozone pollutionFive new indigenous radio stations announcedEnvironment, Indigenous, Lifestyle, PoliticsPlastic bag forest: provincial ban movement in NewfoundlandPolaris Prize 2017 long list released

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine