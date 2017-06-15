Kelly Knight Craft: U.S. ambassador to Canada

Kelly Knight Craft is the choice of the White House to be the new US ambassador to Canada.

The position has been vacant for 6 months since Bruce Heyman resigned from it in January.

Knight-Craft, a wealthy and generous donor to the Republican Party is a native of Glasgow, Kentucky, but has lived most recently in Lexington, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kelly Knight Craft in a photo from the University of Kentucky © U Ky

Ms. Knight Craft is married to Joe Craft, an American billionaire who is the president and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

According to the company website it has major coal mine operations in five states in the eastern U.S..

“I deeply appreciate the President’s confidence in me, and am looking forward to the Senate confirmation process,” Knight Craft responded in an email to CBC news today.

In 2007 former President George W. Bush appointed Knight Craft to the U.S. delegation at the United Nations.

She eventually addressed the General Assembly regarding U.S. contributions to fighting HIV and malaria in Africa, according to her alma mater, the University of Kentucky’s website.

“I think it’s an inspired choice on the part of the president,” Maryscott Greenwood, the head of the Canadian-American Business Council, told the Canadian Press.

“It’s a complement to Canada that the White House would choose a person of Kelly’s calibre, intellect and talent, so I am excited about the prospect.” she said.

Ms. Knight Craft will arrive in Ottawa as the upcoming North American Free Trade negotiations get underway, and there are several contentious issues.

“I am looking forward to helping advance our partnership” – Ambassador designate Kelly Craft said in a statement to CTV

She has yet to be confirmed as ambassador by the U.S Senate.

(With files from CTV, CBC and Canadian Press)