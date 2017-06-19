Ottawa unveils Royal Tour details

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly unveiled today the details of the upcoming Royal Tour by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, who will be travelling to Canada at the end of June to take part in celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will begin their Royal Tour with a visit to Iqaluit, Nunavut on June 29, they will make another stop at the Canadian Forces Base Trenton and the village of Wellington, Prince Edward County, Ontario, on June 30, and will be in Ottawa and Gatineau for Canada’s birthday on July 1.

Activities around the Royal Tour will highlight the four themes of Canada 150 celebrations: diversity and inclusion, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, young people and the environment, Joly said.

“It is an exciting time to be Canadian, and we are pleased to be able to celebrate Canada 150 with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall,” Joly said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses will meet Canadians who are researching climate change, preserving and promoting Indigenous cultures, empowering youth, and working to ensure that people of all backgrounds can participate in our society.”

Britain’s Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand beside a woman dressed the character *Anne of Green Gables* in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, May 20, 2014. © Mark Blinch

This will be Charles’s 18th visit to Canada and Camilla’s 4th. And it will be the first time The Royal Couple visit Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic. Charles last visited Nunavut in 1970, when it was still part of Northwest Territories.

In Nunavut, the Royal Couple will engage with organizations working to preserve and promote Inuit language and culture, Joly said.

Charles will hear about the impacts of climate change in the region, while Camilla will take part in discussions on women’s health and well-being.

Finally, they will take part in a community feast at the Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park on the outskirts of Iqaluit.

On June 30, Charles and Camilla will visit Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in Ontario, some 2,257 kilometres south of Iqaluit, where they will meet members of the Canadian Armed Forces, participate in a search and rescue demonstration, and honour the 258 Canadian soldiers who fell in Afghanistan.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sit at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Manitoba, May 21, 2014. The royal couple were on a four-day visit to Canada that began in Halifax and included stops in Pictou, Nova Scotia, the Prince Edward Island towns of Charlottetown, Bonshaw and Cornwall and concluded in Winnipeg. © Mark Blinch

The Royal Couple will then proceed to the Wellington Farmers’ Market and the Norman Hardie Winery in Prince Edward County. They will take part in a discussion on increasing tourism and economic development of the rural community through by promoting farm-to-table agriculture and the “shop local,” two ideas that are very close to the prince’s heart.

Finally, on July 1, Charles and Camilla will start the day by opening the Canadian History Hall at the Canadian Museum of History and then head to Parliament Hill.

They will continue their tour at the National Arts Centre, where Charles will open the newly renovated National Arts Centre.

They will also visit the offices of Shopify, the well-known Ottawa-based international e-commerce company.

To close out the tour, Charles and Camilla will participate in the unveiling of The Queen’s Entrance at Rideau Hall, which for the last 150 years has been the official residence of Canada’s governor general, the Queen’s representative in the country.