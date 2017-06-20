Radiology technologist Mary McPolin looks at a CT scan of a lung with a tumor at the UCSF Comprehensive Cancer Center August 17, 2005 in San Francisco, California.

Radiology technologist Mary McPolin looks at a CT scan of a lung with a tumor at the UCSF Comprehensive Cancer Center August 17, 2005 in San Francisco, California.
1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer: report

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 20 June, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Almost every second Canadian is expected to be diagnosed with cancer during his or her lifetime, and one in four Canadians will die from the disease, according to a new report by the Canadian Cancer Society.

In 2017, an estimated 206,200 Canadians will be diagnosed with some form of cancer (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) and an estimated 80,800 will succumb to the disease, making cancer the leading cause of death in Canada, the charitable organization said Tuesday in its annual cancer statistics report.

“This is a new number that confirms the trend that we’re also seeing in the U.S., in the UK and also Australia,” said André Beaulieu, a spokesperson for the society. “It isn’t unique to Canada, unfortunately more people around the world are going to be living with cancer.”

Sobering statistics
Dr. Edward Sickles MD (R) and Larisa Gurilnik RT look at films of breast x-rays at the UCSF Comprehensive Cancer Center August 18, 2005 in San Francisco, California.
Dr. Edward Sickles MD (R) and Larisa Gurilnik RT look at films of breast x-rays at the UCSF Comprehensive Cancer Center August 18, 2005 in San Francisco, California. © GI/Justin Sullivan

The new statistics a reflection of Canada’s growing and ageing population, Beaulieu said.

About 90 per cent of all the cancers that we expect to be diagnosed in 2017 will be among Canadians 50 years of age and older, he said.

Since the peak in the cancer death rate in Canada in 1988, it is estimated that over 179,000 deaths have been avoided as a result of cancer prevention and control efforts, the report said.

“Cancer is a very complicated disease,” Beaulieu said. “Causes of cancer are multifactorial: it can be lifestyle, the fact that you smoked, if there is a family history of cancer – all of this contributes to your chances (of getting) or not getting cancer.”

Lung cancer leading killer

Of newly diagnosed cases, half are expected to be lung, colorectal, breast and prostate cancers, the report warned.

Lung cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer overall (14 per cent of all cancers diagnosed) and the leading cause of cancer death.

“Lung cancer continues to be the deadliest cancer of all in Canada,” Beaulieu said. “It kills more Canadians than colorectal, breast and prostate cancer combined. It actually kills twice as many women as breast cancer, and four times more men than prostate cancer.”

In 2017, 5,500 Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and 4,800 are expected to die of this disease, according to the report. Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all the major cancers at 8 per cent and only about half of people diagnosed survive beyond four months.

‘Glass half-full’
Eighteen-year-old cancer patient Patrick McGill lies in his hospital bed while receiving IV chemotherapy treatment for a rare form of cancer at the UCSF Comprehensive Cancer Center Childrens Hospital August 18, 2005 in San Francisco, California.
Eighteen-year-old cancer patient Patrick McGill lies in his hospital bed while receiving IV chemotherapy treatment for a rare form of cancer at the UCSF Comprehensive Cancer Center Childrens Hospital August 18, 2005 in San Francisco, California. © GI/Justin Sullivan

Still Beaulieu wants Canadians to be optimistic.

“The glass is not half-empty, the glass is actually half-full,” Beaulieu said. “And can we fill it up even more? Certainly!”

Researchers have seen a continuous growth in cancer survival rates, he said.

The 5-year cancer survival rate has increased from 25 per cent in the 1940s to 60 per cent today, and could reach 80 per cent in the years to come, Beaulieu said.

“I think we have to continue to think of prevention,” he said. “As an individual look at your lifestyle and see what you can do to improve your health and to protect yourself from certain cancers.”

Various levels of government also need to organize to be able to care for all the Canadians that will be diagnosed with cancer, he said.

“And we need to continue to invest in research because there are great advances that are being made or are on the verge of being discovered,” Beaulieu said.

One comment on "1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer: report"
  1. Thomas says:
    20 June 2017 at 17 h 52 min

    Keep consuming the American diet and not exercising and cancer will likely hit. Is cancer solely genetic? Is it more prevalent due to an aging population? If these were true, then why is the cancer rate increasing among all age groups? How has the genetic makeup changed so rapidly in just a few decades, among developed societies primarily? It’s understandable that certain people are predisposed more towards certain cancers, but for those cancers to grow at an uncontrollable rate, meaning the immune system cannot kill it early on (Like it does every single day), the immune system would have to be compromised for this to occur.
    Eat like people 100 years ago have, and for hundreds of thousands of year before that, by not eating red meat, smoking, drinking, or consuming processed garbage like pop, sugary sweets, or fast food, and start living better instead by regularly exercising, consuming mostly fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, seafood, some chicken, beans, i.e. a balanced diet like the food pyramid where fruits and vegetables are the largest food group.
    Prevention through lifestyle is the most crucial way to fight cancer. There is little effort being done for this however, and the cancer industry, along with society in general, would rather go the quick route of preventative screening like mammograms, which have been proven to cause harmful radiation, instead of promote a better lifestyle because that takes a little more effort. The cancer industry and the pharmaceutical industry generally do not want society to prevent itself from getting cancer, as more money comes from treating it over a longer period of time. This is why cannabis, which has been studied and shown to shrink tumors, has been banned, while cigarette smoking remains legal.

