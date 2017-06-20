Canadians can request information from government, but not from the offices of the prime minister or cabinet ministers.

Photo Credit: Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

Changes to information law fall short, say activists

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 20 June, 2017

While some proposed changes to Canada’s Access to Information Act are welcome, activists say they do not go far enough. This law allows Canadians to request information from the government and it provides for an independent Information Commissioner to handle complaints.

Canada’s Treasure Board President Scott Brison announced proposed changes to the Access to Information Act that disappointed some activists.
Law had loopholes

There were many complaints filed against the previous Conservative government of Stephen Harper. Among them, was a complaint lodged in 2013 against its practice of forbidding scientists to talk to the media. The law was considered to have too many loopholes and to be out of date. When an election was called in 2015 the campaigning Liberal party promised more transparency.

Now that it holds office, it has just tabled legislation amending the Access to Information Act. Among other things, it would give more power to the Information Commissioner and it would require the prime minister, cabinet ministers, members of Parliament and senators to pro-actively release some kinds of documents. These would include briefing packages for new ministers, expenses for travel and service contracts.

Prime minister, cabinet ministers are exempt

However, the legislation does not open the offices of the prime minister or cabinet ministers to requests for information made under this law. “This was a big campaign promise that was much celebrated by those who are pushing for more openness and transparency from government. But they did not deliver on that promise,” says Katie Gibbs, executive director of Evidence for Democracy.

“That is something our group was really expecting and excited to see and unfortunately, they did fall short on that.”

‘Democracy only works if you have informed citizens’

Gibbs is also concerned that the changes include provisions that allow requests for information to be denied if they are deemed to be “vexatious” or made in “bad faith.”

Says Gibbs: “Democracy only works if you have informed citizens who understand the issues, who understand what governments are doing. And we can’t really hold the governments accountable unless we have all the information and know what’s going on and why decisions are being made.

“In our opinion, that’s why this is such a fundamental issue.”

