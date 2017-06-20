Emotions, effort, and fund raising for wounded veterans

It’s called the Battlefield Bike Ride, and this was the 17th edition organized by the non-profit Wounded Warriors Canada
This year in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, some 150 riders signed up to ride across northern France to raise money for the charity while visiting the battlefields and cemetaries of the First World War in what are often deeply moving experiences.
Together the serving and retired Canadian Forces personnel, first responders, and civilians raised more than $750,000 which will directly fund the organizations national mental health programs benefiting ill and injured Veterans, First Responders and their families living with Operational Stress Injuries such as PTSD.
Scott Maxwell, Executive Director, Wounded Warriors Canada said, “Our Battlefield Bike Ride represents the single largest fundraiser for our organization each year. As the event continues to grow, attracting Canadians from coast-to-coast, it reinforces how much our country deeply appreciates the service and sacrifice of those who fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy today, while raising funds and awareness to support our ill and injured Veterans, First Responders and their families.”
The week long event saw the group travel some 600 km across northern France where Canadians were involved in many terrible battles and victories.
Wounded Warrior will be announcing next years tour and accepting registrations on June 30th at the Peacekeeping Monument in the national capital Ottawa.
