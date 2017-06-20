The route of BBR17
Photo Credit: Wounded Warriors

Emotions, effort, and fund raising for wounded veterans

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 20 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

It’s called the Battlefield Bike Ride, and this was the 17th edition organized by the non-profit Wounded Warriors Canada

This year in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, some 150 riders signed up to ride across northern France to raise money for the charity while visiting the battlefields and cemetaries of the First World War in what are often deeply moving experiences.

Members of the tour visit the memorial to the Royal Newfoundland Reg at Beaumont-Hamel where the troops were nearly wiped out in WWI.
Members of the tour visit the memorial to the Royal Newfoundland Reg at Beaumont-Hamel where the troops were nearly wiped out in WWI. © Wounded Warriors

Together the serving and retired Canadian Forces personnel, first responders, and civilians raised more than $750,000 which will directly fund the organizations national mental health programs benefiting ill and injured Veterans, First Responders and their families living with Operational Stress Injuries such as PTSD.

The group riding through a small village along the tour through the battlefields of WWI © Wounded Warrior

Scott Maxwell, Executive Director, Wounded Warriors Canada said, “Our Battlefield Bike Ride represents the single largest fundraiser for our organization each year. As the event continues to grow, attracting Canadians from coast-to-coast, it reinforces how much our country deeply appreciates the service and sacrifice of those who fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy today, while raising funds and awareness to support our ill and injured Veterans, First Responders and their families.”

the 150 riders pose at the magnificent Canadian Vimy memorial in northern France © Hand-out

The week long event saw the group travel some 600 km across northern France where Canadians were involved in many terrible battles and victories.

Wounded Warrior will be announcing next years tour and accepting registrations on June 30th at the Peacekeeping Monument in the national capital Ottawa.

additional information-sources

Wounded Warriors Canada

