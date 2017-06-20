This is just one of the deer that has been hanging out around Truro. (Submitted by the Town of Truro)

This is just one of the deer that has been hanging out around Truro.
Photo Credit: (Submitted by the Town of Truro)

Oh, deer: Nova Scotia town mulls its options in dealing with Bambi invasion

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 20 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The town of Truro in central Nova Scotia has a very cute pest problem, but a problem nevertheless.

It’s been overrun by white-tailed deer. There are deer in its parks, deer in parking lots, even deer in the downtown core.

“We have several urban herds in town, and when I say herds, it’s anywhere between five to 15 animals in any one location,” Truro’s chief administrator, Mike Dolter, said in a telephone interview with Radio Canada International. “They are interspersed throughout the community and some of them right in the downtown core.”

The town’s green areas and parks have become a big attraction for the deer and a conduit to the downtown core over the last few years, Dolter said.

“There has been increasing interaction between property owners and deer,” Dolter said. “Some people like them being in town and others not as much because they are creating property damage, there have been some vehicle accidents.”

Many residents are starting to feel that the situation has to be dealt with in some way because “it’s starting to get a little bit out of hand,” he said.

The town is holding an information and consultation session on Tuesday evening to educate the population about the deer problem and look for solutions.

One of the most controversial solutions – and the one that attracted the most media attention – being considered by municipal officials is a cull or a controlled hunt, but only as a last resort if nothing else works, Dolter said.

Officials are also looking at stricter enforcement of the no-feeding bylaw to discourage deer from being in town, potential mass feeding them outside the town to draw them away, he said.

“We’re also looking at options of potential contraceptive,” Dolter said. “There is a contraceptive that we just became aware of that might work, it was used in the United States.”

However, town officials will have to talk to provincial and federal officials to make sure that they are actually allowed to bring in the contraceptive into Canada, Dolter said.

In the U.S. where this contraceptive was used deer population dropped by about 50 per cent over 10 years, he said.

The town is also encouraging its residents to use motion-activated sprinklers and fences to keep away the deer.

“The other option too, depending what the public expresses to our council, is whether or not we stay with the status quo and people go by their own means,” Dolter said.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
AnimalsOh, deer: Nova Scotia town mulls its options in dealing with Bambi invasionHealth1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer: reportHealth, Science and Technology, SocietyStudy finds suicide barrier workedHealth, History, International, MilitaryEmotions, effort, and fund raising for wounded veteransPolitics, SocietyChanges to information law fall short, say activistsEconomy, Environment, Politics, Science and TechnologyCanada’s Marine Protected Areas: more scientific input and protection needed.EducationWebsite offers free advice to investorsEnvironment, International, PoliticsTrudeau discusses climate change and economic ties with Chinese and Indian leadersInternational, SocietySurvey: The world is becoming more dangerousPoliticsOttawa unveils Royal Tour details

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Un homme abattu à la gare Centrale de Bruxelles après une attaque terroriste ratéeLe Sénat échoue à faire étudier à part le projet de banque de l'infrastructureDenis Lebel sera nommé PDG du Conseil de l'industrie forestière du QuébecUn organisme indépendant supervisera le travail des agences de renseignement au paysÉtats-Unis : une élection partielle très suivie en Géorgie12 arrestations dans une opération contre une entreprise de remorquageLe Canada, 165e pays à signer une convention protégeant les travailleursMélanie Joly nomme un comité de sélection des membres du C. A. de Radio-CanadaCette mère exige un « médecin blanc »Système Phénix : un nouveau problème technique cause d’autres erreurs
Woman demanding white doctor 'not an isolated incident,' says head of Ontario Medical AssociationMore Robin Hood products added to Canada's E. coli flour recallHow, when, and where can Canada's digital spies hack? Government makes some suggestions in CSE ActBelgian troops shoot and kill man after Brussels train station blastHe hung a collage in the restaurant where he worked — someone bought it for $14KUber rolls out driver tipping feature in U.S., suggests Canada to comeQuebec Innu seek control of fishing club frequented by wealthy AmericansPortugal works to contain wildfire, debunks report of plane crashSurvey ranks Air Canada as top North American airline — is it true?Belgium fights for its famous fries after EU deems them unsafe