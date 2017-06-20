A barrier was put up on the Bloor Street Viaduct in Toronto in 2003.

Photo Credit: Lori Slater

Study finds suicide barrier worked

Researchers at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre have found that a barrier installed to prevent suicide on a Toronto bridge worked over the long term. The Bloor Street Viaduct was the second most-often bridge used for suicide after the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. But a barrier was put up on the viaduct in 2003 to prevent attempts.

In the four years after it was constructed, there was no reduction overall in suicide rates. But analysis of coroner’s records over 11 years found a drop overall in suicides. The researchers conclude cities should continue to consider barriers as part of a strategy to prevent suicide.

The study also found that media attention can encourage ‘copycat’ behaviour.

Researchers say an important message to convey is that suicidal thoughts are treatable and suicide barriers are a sign society cares.
Important…to convey suicide is preventable’

In campaigns to prevent suicide, researchers emphasize important messages to convey are “that suicide is preventable, that the conditions that give rise to suicidal thoughts are all treatable, that there is hope for recovery, and that physical barriers are a sign that society cares about those contemplating suicide.”

The study was published in the journal, BMJ Open.

Where to find help if you have suicidal thoughtshttp://sunnybrook.ca/content/?page=psychiatry-crisis-resources

