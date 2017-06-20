Feb 2017:A major police crackdown in Rocinha, a hillside shantytown, or favela, that overlooks some of Rio de Janeiro’s swankiest areas, was a crucial part of the city’s preparations to host soccer’s World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. The drug gangs have since taken back control in Rocinha and other favelas.

Feb 2017: A major police crackdown in Rocinha, a hillside shantytown, or favela, that overlooks some of Rio de Janeiro’s swankiest areas, was a crucial part of the city’s preparations to host soccer’s World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. The drug gangs have since taken back control in Rocinha and other favelas. Brazil has been listed by some sources as "the murder capital of the world".
Photo Credit: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Survey: The world is becoming more dangerous

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 20 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Military battles in Ukraine, ongoing violence in the Middle East, terrorist attacks in Europe, drug wars in Mexico, Brazil and elsewhere, murders in the U.S., rebel groups fighting in several African countries, violent political protests in many places; with all this and more it is easy to think the world is becoming a more violent place.

And that is apparently just what people think.

Mar 8.2017: A sniper fires at targets during clashes with ISIS fighters in Mosul on Saturday, during an offensive to retake the western parts of the city from the jihadists.
Mar 8.2017: A sniper fires at targets during clashes with ISIS fighters in Mosul on Saturday, during an offensive to retake the western parts of the city from the jihadists. © Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

An international survey of over 18,000 adults in 25 countries has found a strong majority feel the world has become a more dangerous place.

The poll was conducted by Ipsos Global @dvisor.

A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) walks past a house damaged by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Nov. 29, 2015
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) walks past a house damaged by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Nov. 29, 2015. Occasional deadly clashes still occur in the volatile region. © (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Since last year some 86 percent of respondents feel the world has become more violent.

The country most strongly in agreement was Brazil. Some 95 per cent of respondents there agree the world has become more violent, and increase of 14 points over the previous survey.

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 6, 2017.
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 6, 2017. Violent political and ethnic clashes occur in countries around the world. © Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

That was followed closely by South Korea, ( 94%, + 10pts), then Germany, and Australia.

March 04. 2017: A demonstrator in support of U.S. President Donald Trump swings a stick toward a group of counter-protesters during a rally in Berkeley, Calif.,
March 04. 2017: A demonstrator in support of U.S. President Donald Trump swings a stick toward a group of counter-protesters during a rally in Berkeley, Calif., © Stephen Lam/Reuters

In Canada, some 86 per cent agreed strongly, or agreed somewhat, that the world has become a more violent place. However, that was only a one point increase over the previous survey.

Respondents in Russia, France, and Hungary view the world as less dangerous than in the previous year.

Violence need not involve armies, it can take place on an individual level as shown in this road rage fight in a traffic-jam in Calgary Alberta in 2016.
Violence need not involve armies, rebel groups, or criminal gangs; it can take place on an individual level as shown in this road rage fight in a traffic-jam in Calgary Alberta in 2016. Incidents like this are becoming more common, possibly as an indication of a general societal increase in tension. © Screenshot/YouTube/Philly Sheppard

Interestingly,  81 per cent of the respondents world wide saw Canada at the top of the list of countries and organisations that have a positive influence on world affairs.  This remained unchanged from the previous year, but while Canada’s position was stable, all other countries dropped in perceived influence.

Most notable was the United States which fell 24 points: France dropped 12 points while Russia dropped 11 points, and the United Nations lost 9 points in opinions of its positive influence on world affairs.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
AnimalsOh, deer: Nova Scotia town mulls its options in dealing with Bambi invasionHealth1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer: reportHealth, Science and Technology, SocietyStudy finds suicide barrier workedHealth, History, International, MilitaryEmotions, effort, and fund raising for wounded veteransPolitics, SocietyChanges to information law fall short, say activistsEconomy, Environment, Politics, Science and TechnologyCanada’s Marine Protected Areas: more scientific input and protection needed.EducationWebsite offers free advice to investorsEnvironment, International, PoliticsTrudeau discusses climate change and economic ties with Chinese and Indian leadersInternational, SocietySurvey: The world is becoming more dangerousPoliticsOttawa unveils Royal Tour details

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Un homme abattu à la gare Centrale de Bruxelles après une attaque terroriste ratéeLe Sénat échoue à faire étudier à part le projet de banque de l'infrastructureDenis Lebel sera nommé PDG du Conseil de l'industrie forestière du QuébecUn organisme indépendant supervisera le travail des agences de renseignement au paysÉtats-Unis : une élection partielle très suivie en Géorgie12 arrestations dans une opération contre une entreprise de remorquageLe Canada, 165e pays à signer une convention protégeant les travailleursMélanie Joly nomme un comité de sélection des membres du C. A. de Radio-CanadaCette mère exige un « médecin blanc »Système Phénix : un nouveau problème technique cause d’autres erreurs
Woman demanding white doctor 'not an isolated incident,' says head of Ontario Medical AssociationMore Robin Hood products added to Canada's E. coli flour recallHow, when, and where can Canada's digital spies hack? Government makes some suggestions in CSE ActBelgian troops shoot and kill man after Brussels train station blastHe hung a collage in the restaurant where he worked — someone bought it for $14KUber rolls out driver tipping feature in U.S., suggests Canada to comeQuebec Innu seek control of fishing club frequented by wealthy AmericansPortugal works to contain wildfire, debunks report of plane crashSurvey ranks Air Canada as top North American airline — is it true?Belgium fights for its famous fries after EU deems them unsafe