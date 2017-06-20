Survey: The world is becoming more dangerous

Military battles in Ukraine, ongoing violence in the Middle East, terrorist attacks in Europe, drug wars in Mexico, Brazil and elsewhere, murders in the U.S., rebel groups fighting in several African countries, violent political protests in many places; with all this and more it is easy to think the world is becoming a more violent place.
And that is apparently just what people think.
An international survey of over 18,000 adults in 25 countries has found a strong majority feel the world has become a more dangerous place.
The poll was conducted by Ipsos Global @dvisor.
Since last year some 86 percent of respondents feel the world has become more violent.
The country most strongly in agreement was Brazil. Some 95 per cent of respondents there agree the world has become more violent, and increase of 14 points over the previous survey.
That was followed closely by South Korea, ( 94%, + 10pts), then Germany, and Australia.
In Canada, some 86 per cent agreed strongly, or agreed somewhat, that the world has become a more violent place. However, that was only a one point increase over the previous survey.
Respondents in Russia, France, and Hungary view the world as less dangerous than in the previous year.
Interestingly, 81 per cent of the respondents world wide saw Canada at the top of the list of countries and organisations that have a positive influence on world affairs. This remained unchanged from the previous year, but while Canada’s position was stable, all other countries dropped in perceived influence.
Most notable was the United States which fell 24 points: France dropped 12 points while Russia dropped 11 points, and the United Nations lost 9 points in opinions of its positive influence on world affairs.
