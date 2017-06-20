Survey: The world is becoming more dangerous

Military battles in Ukraine, ongoing violence in the Middle East, terrorist attacks in Europe, drug wars in Mexico, Brazil and elsewhere, murders in the U.S., rebel groups fighting in several African countries, violent political protests in many places; with all this and more it is easy to think the world is becoming a more violent place.

And that is apparently just what people think.

Mar 8.2017: A sniper fires at targets during clashes with ISIS fighters in Mosul on Saturday, during an offensive to retake the western parts of the city from the jihadists. © Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

An international survey of over 18,000 adults in 25 countries has found a strong majority feel the world has become a more dangerous place.

The poll was conducted by Ipsos Global @dvisor.

A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) walks past a house damaged by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Nov. 29, 2015. Occasional deadly clashes still occur in the volatile region. © (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Since last year some 86 percent of respondents feel the world has become more violent.

The country most strongly in agreement was Brazil. Some 95 per cent of respondents there agree the world has become more violent, and increase of 14 points over the previous survey.

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 6, 2017. Violent political and ethnic clashes occur in countries around the world. © Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

That was followed closely by South Korea, ( 94%, + 10pts), then Germany, and Australia.

March 04. 2017: A demonstrator in support of U.S. President Donald Trump swings a stick toward a group of counter-protesters during a rally in Berkeley, Calif., © Stephen Lam/Reuters

In Canada, some 86 per cent agreed strongly, or agreed somewhat, that the world has become a more violent place. However, that was only a one point increase over the previous survey.

Respondents in Russia, France, and Hungary view the world as less dangerous than in the previous year.

Violence need not involve armies, rebel groups, or criminal gangs; it can take place on an individual level as shown in this road rage fight in a traffic-jam in Calgary Alberta in 2016. Incidents like this are becoming more common, possibly as an indication of a general societal increase in tension. © Screenshot/YouTube/Philly Sheppard

Interestingly, 81 per cent of the respondents world wide saw Canada at the top of the list of countries and organisations that have a positive influence on world affairs. This remained unchanged from the previous year, but while Canada’s position was stable, all other countries dropped in perceived influence.

Most notable was the United States which fell 24 points: France dropped 12 points while Russia dropped 11 points, and the United Nations lost 9 points in opinions of its positive influence on world affairs.

