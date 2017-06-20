Website offers free advice to investors

People who want to learn about investing their money now have access to an updated website run by the regulatory agency, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). The site is accessible to mobile devices and tablets and provides investing articles, videos, tools and calculators.

Savings accounts pay very little interest, so Canadians are motivated to learn more about investing their money in other ways.

OSC promises to protect investors

The commission says saving, sharing and printing articles have been made easier on the site and users can quickly ask investing questions. Investors are also invited to follow @smarter_money on Twitter and GetSmarterAboutMoney on Facebook.

The Ontario Securities Commission is a crown corporation and answers to the government of the province of Ontario. Its stated mandate is to “ provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices and to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets.”

In Canada, each of the 10 provinces and three territories are responsible for securities regulation in their own territories.