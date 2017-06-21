Methods of contraception not widely understood

Although contraception has changed over the years, a survey has found many Canadian women are uninformed and 61 per cent reported they had unintended pregnancies. The survey was conducted in 2016 for the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada. A similar one conducted in 2006 found 64 per cent of respondents reported unintended pregnancies.

Withdrawal considered risky

In spite of the many methods now available to prevent conception, the top methods used in 2016 were the birth control pill, condoms and withdrawal. The pill is considered to be highly effective, the condom less so and withdrawal is called “a risky practice” by the society.

The survey found most women are not aware of the many kinds of contraception that are available. While intrauterine devices are among the most effective, most women know very little about them. It also found women over the age of 30 are less likely to use contraception or condoms.

Women consult internet more than doctors

One of the big changes over the decade is that women now are more likely to get their information about contraception from the internet rather than from their doctors. Since it is difficult to tell what sources are trustworthy on the net, the society decided to relaunch its own website SexandU.ca. The original site attracted views from all over the world.

Since the study also found that one in four Canadian women don’t know what to do if they miss a pill or other hormonal contraception method. The society also has created a new site called S.O.S. (Stay on Schedule) to help women know what to do in such cases.