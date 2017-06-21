Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale (right) and other cabinet ministers present new legislation to amend the controversial anti-terrorism law.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale (right) and other cabinet ministers present new legislation to amend the controversial anti-terrorism law.
Photo Credit: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Proposed security law gets mixed review

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 21 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian government has proposed new legislation to replace a controversial anti-terrorism law which has increased the powers of security agencies and raised concerns about charter rights. Observers see good and bad in it.

Listen

‘A really good thing’

“The really good part of this bill is that it fixes a big problem we’ve had in Canada about accountability with our spy agencies,” says Brenda McPhail of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. “We’ve had watchdogs in the past. Each watchdog could only look at the activities of one agency.

“The new bill creates a new agency that’s allowed to look at all of the spy agencies at the same time. That means that when they work together, we’ve got a review body that can look at the entire operation. That’s a really good thing.”

The agencies involved are the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), and the RCMP (the national police) security operations.

The new law would better define CSIS’s power to disrupt activities it deems are a threat.
The new law would better define CSIS’s power to disrupt activities it deems are a threat. © Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press/file May 14, 2013

Commission could assure compliance with laws

McPhail also pleased that the new law would provide for an Intelligence Commissioner who would look at how the spy agencies interpret the laws in planning operations and who could ask that they be modified if they do not comply.

There were controversial measures in the old law. She says several have been “tweaked” where they instead should have been removed. Among them is the mass collection of data on Canadians.  Agencies can still collect it but must show the information is reliable.

Power to disrupt extended to cyber spies

Currently, CSIS is allowed to disrupt actions when it deems there to be a security threat. The new law would define what measures could be used. “But there’s still not been a great case made to say why CSIS needs these still really big powers at all,” says McPhail.

The proposed legislation would also give the CSE the power to disrupt what it calls “offensive cyber activities” which she says is essentially hacking against foreign states and individuals. “That’s probably something they were doing anyway and having the way it can happen and the way it’s made public is a good thing. But we really need to be talking about whether or not it should be happening at all.”

Time to study, propose changes

Parliament will soon be suspended for the summer months. This will provide time for interested parties to study the complex and long bill. They can prepare to make presentations when the legislation is studied in committees in the fall.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, SocietyPolice raid Montreal apartment in connection with 'terrorist incident' in MichiganInternational, PoliticsCanada’s policy in Venezuela is ‘anything but neutral,’ says national labour coalitionInternational, PoliticsSouth Sudan famine averted but millions still face hungerEnvironment, Politics, Science and TechnologyEnvironmental rights as a human right: new proposals for Canada's environmental lawsPoliticsProposed security law gets mixed reviewHistory, Indigenous, Politics, SocietyNational Aboriginal Day in CanadaHealthMethods of contraception not widely understoodAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Education, Environment, IndigenousNew exhibit brings museum visitors to the ArcticEconomy, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCanada: When a house earns more than youAnimalsOh, deer: Nova Scotia town mulls its options in dealing with Bambi invasion

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Policier poignardé au Michigan : l'assaillant est un QuébécoisQuébec vise un taux de diplomation de 85 % d’ici 2030Au bord de la faillite, Sears Canada voit son action baisser de 22,5 %Macron remanie son gouvernement après quatre démissionsUn présumé pédophile demeure détenu et pourrait avoir fait d'autres victimesLe mandat de la commissaire aux langues officielles par intérim est prolongéAu-delà des objectifs, syndicats et directions d'école veulent du concret en éducationRéintégration de Paradis : pas de décision du caucus libéral avant la fin de l'étéLe PDG d'Uber Travis Kalanick démissionneL'auteur de la tentative d'attentat à Bruxelles avait des « sympathies » pour l'EI, selon la justice belge
Liberals move to halt landmark legal challenge to solitary confinement of prisonersRussia cancels meeting with U.S. diplomat after sanctionsWould you like jail time with those fries? Spotting impaired drivers at the drive-thruBill Cosby judge says jurors' identities can be releasedNew federal healthy eating strategy may lead to warning symbols on your cheeseLiberal ministers, MPs were 'accosting' senators to vote against amended budget bill, senator says'Major fail:' Cladding blamed in Grenfell Tower fire wouldn't pass Canadian safety testsCanadian arrested in Michigan airport knife attack on police officerRBC confirms it is cutting 450 jobs, mostly at Toronto head officesWhy your morning caffeine fix could be in jeopardy, given a warming planet