Photo released by TELAM showing the some two tons of cocaine hidden in steel coils seized in an industrial park in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on June 19, 2017 in the largest shipment of this drug found in the last 12 years, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said Monday.
Border agents seize $18M worth of cocaine in Port of Montreal

Officials with Canadian Border Services Agency have intercepted 370kg of cocaine in the Port of Montreal worth about $18 million on the street, French language newspaper La Presse reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

If true, this could be one of the largest cocaine busts in the port’s history.

Contacted for comment on Thursday morning, CBSA officials did not deny the report but said they were still working on the official press release.

According to La Presse, the cocaine was hidden in two huge steel coils in a shipment that originated in Argentina.

On Monday, in the Bahía Blanca port city of Buenos Aires province, Argentinian officials found two metric tonnes of the drug in eight similar coils, the second-largest cocaine seizure in the country’s history, worth an estimated $60 million.

Packages containing cocaine are seen inside reels of steel at a storage in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, after police seized more than two tons of the drug and for which four Mexican citizens were arrested, June 19, 2017. © Handout .

The cocaine, reportedly destined for Barcelona, Spain and Canada, was hidden in steel coils to block customs scanners.

Argentinian police tipped off Canadian officials who swooped in on the illicit cargo on Tuesday. Argentinian investigators believe the drug shipment originated from the Michoacán region in Mexico. Four of the 17 Mexican suspects were arrested in Buenos Aires by Argentinian officials.

It’s not clear who in Canada was supposed to take charge of the drugs.

In Quebec, 1kg of the uncut drug (not mixed with other substances) is worth on average $50,000.

The CBSA has since handed the case over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canada’s federal police force.

