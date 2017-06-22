A Canadian sniper team scan the landscape during an Afghan-led operation to arrest suspected Taliban operating in the Panjwayi district of southern Kandahar province, supported by Coalition forces, 28 April 2006. Three Afghan police were killed, while security forces shot dead two Taliban rebels in separate incidents 29 April in southern Helmand province, officials said.

A Canadian sniper team scan the landscape during an Afghan-led operation to arrest suspected Taliban operating in the Panjwayi district of southern Kandahar province, supported by Coalition forces, 28 April 2006. A Canadian special ops sniper team in Iraq has just set a new confirmed sniper kill distance record.
Photo Credit: JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP/Getty Image

Canadian smashes sniper record.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 22 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A Canadian sniper team, members of an elite military group, have set a new and almost unimaginable record for a sniper shot, over three and half kilometres.

Factors such as wind, distance, arc of the trajectory, thermal currents all have to be accounted for in such extreme shots.  The height of their tower location versus the insurgent on the ground also had to be considered, and at such a distance even the curvature of the Earth is a factor for the team of spotter and shooter.

A Canadian sniper team scan the landscape during an Afghan-led operation to arrest suspected Taliban operating in the Panjwayi district of southern Kandahar province, supported by Coalition forces, 28 April 2006. Three Afghan police were killed, while security forces shot dead two Taliban rebels in separate incidents 29 April in southern Helmand province, officials said.
A Canadian sniper team scan the landscape during an Afghan-led operation to arrest suspected Taliban operating in the Panjwayi district of southern Kandahar province, supported by Coalition forces, 28 April 2006. Including the new record distance, Canadian snipers now hold 3 of the top five longest confirmed kills. © JOHN D MCHUGH; AFP/ GETTY Images

The confirmed record kill took place sometime during the last 30 days in Iraq. Names and the location have not been revealed for security reasons but Canadians were last reported to be in northern Iraq advising security forces and Kurdish Peshmerga in a major operation to recapture Mosul.

From an observation post in a high-rise building, the soldier with Canada’s special force “Joint Task Force-2” managed to break up a Daesh (ISIS) attack on Iraqi security forces.

A Canadian sniper and spotter team in Afghanistan with a McMillan TAC-50 from the feature film Hyena Road
A Canadian sniper and spotter team in Afghanistan with a McMillan TAC-50 from the feature film “Hyena Road” © Elevation Pictures

Military sources say use of snipers is preferable in built up areas for its precision as opposed to use of airstrikes to break up attacks which may harm civilians.

The shot, which took several seconds to hit the Daesh terrorist, broke up the insurgents planned ambush as they had no idea where they were being attacked from.

The 3,540 metre shot was confirmed by video and other sources.

A group of Canadian Forces personnel are in advisory positions in Iraq to help security forces there. The action was sanctioned as falling within the CF role to assist Iraq in efforts to defeat Daesh.

The previous confirmed record kill was 2,475 metres by a British soldier set in 2009

Three of the five longest confirmed sniper kills have been by Canadians.

Canadian Forces have several models and calibres of sniper rifle. In this case the .50 calibre McMillan TAC-50 was used,

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in History, International, Military

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
InternationalCanadian suspect in Michigan attack wanted to buy a gun: FBIHealth, International, Science and TechnologyPotentially huge breakthrough in treating infectionsHealthDoctors establish pregnancy info websiteLifestyle, SocietyLegal clinic challenges panhandling lawEnvironment, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyElectric vehicles: the argument against subsidiesHealth, LifestyleCycling to work reduces stress, researchers findInternational, SocietyPolice raid Montreal apartment in connection with 'terrorist incident' in MichiganInternational, PoliticsCanada’s policy in Venezuela is ‘anything but neutral,’ says national labour coalitionInternational, PoliticsSouth Sudan famine averted but millions still face hungerEnvironment, Politics, Science and TechnologyEnvironmental rights as a human right: new proposals for Canada's environmental laws

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine