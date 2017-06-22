Timothy Wiley, FBI public affairs specialist, holds a photo Amor Ftouhi after a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Timothy Wiley, FBI public affairs specialist, holds a photo Amor Ftouhi after a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Photo Credit: Paul Sancya

Canadian suspect in Michigan attack wanted to buy a gun: FBI

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 22 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A Canadian man of Tunisian origin suspected of stabbing an American police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, on Wednesday morning, had attempted to buy a gun in the United States prior to the attack but was unsuccessful and instead bought a long knife, FBI officials said Thursday.

Amor Ftouhi, who has been living in Montreal and holds dual Tunisian and Canadian citizenship, was charged on Wednesday with violence at an international airport. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

“The investigation continues to determine the full extent of his planning and his actions and whether he committed other crimes, including a federal terrorism offence,” Daniel Lemish, Acting U.S. Attorney of Michigan, told reporters Thursday.

Unprovoked attack
Travellers and traffic sit outside a terminal at Bishop International Airport, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017, in Flint, Mich.
Travellers and traffic sit outside a terminal at Bishop International Airport, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017, in Flint, Mich. © Shannon Millard

Investigators say the suspect stabbed police Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck with a long knife, and shouted “Allahu akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic) during the attack. He also reportedly said something to the effect of: “You have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”

Neville was taken to hospital in critical condition, but after an emergency surgery his status has been upgraded to stable and his condition is improving, said Lemish.

However, several questions remain as to what prompted the 49-year-old father of three to drive nearly 1,000 kilometres from Montreal to Flint to carry out the attack.

Not on the radar
David P. Gelios, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Division of the FBI, speak during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, June 22, 2017.
David P. Gelios, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Division of the FBI, speak during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, June 22, 2017. © Paul Sancya

“Based on the information we’ve been able to identify thus far, he was neither on the radar of Canadian authorities or FBI or United States authorities,” said David Gelios, the FBI special agent in charge of the investigation.

Gelios said Ftouhi entered the U.S. legally on June 16 via the land border crossing in Champlain, New York. U.S. authorities believe Ftouhi arrived in Michigan on June 18, Gelios said.

“I’m not going to get into why he chose Flint other than he did want to identify an international airport and Flint by name alone is known as International Airport,” Gelios said.

Cleared for FAST pass
Neighbours identified this man as Amor Ftouhi. (Facebook)
Neighbours identified this man as Amor Ftouhi. © (Facebook)

Facebook profile under Ftouhi’s name lists his birth place as Tunis, Tunisia. It claims Ftouhi studied at the Faculty of social sciences at the University of Tunis and at Sullivan College in Montreal.

According to Ftouhi’s online CV, he sought employment as a truck driver and was even a FAST pass holder.

The Free and Secure Trade (FAST) program is a commercial clearance program designed to expedite travel across the Canada-U.S. border for pre-cleared commercial drivers, carriers and importers, according to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and United States Customs and Border Protection that run the joint program.

“All FAST program participants (drivers, carriers and importers) must undergo a risk assessment,” says the CBSA website. “FAST-approved participants are identified as low risk, which enables the CBSA to focus its resources and security efforts on travellers of high or unknown risk.”

Ftouhi’s social media accounts did not contain any jihadist or extremist propaganda, according to Fadi Harouni, a journalist with the Arabic language service of Radio Canada International, who examined posts on Ftouhi’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

A lone wolf attack?

FBI investigators have conducted over 20 interviews with witnesses and expect to speak to even more people, Gelios said. Investigators have also carried out several search warrants.

One of the searches was conducted on the suspect’s vehicle, which was left in the airport’s parking lot.

Gelios said preliminary evidence indicates the suspect acted alone and there is “nothing to suggest that Fthouhi’s attack on Lt. Neville was part of a wider plot.”

“Nor do we have any indication that he was aided in this incident or had associates, associated to this incident,” Gelios said.

Ftouhi made his first appearance on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Flint before U.S. Judge Magistrate Judge Stephanie Davis, Lemish said.

Ftouhi was ordered temporarily detained without bond and his next hearing will be on June 28, Lemish said. He has been given access to a legal aid lawyer from the Federal Defender’s Office.

Investigation in Canada
A police officer stands outside the home of Amor Ftouhi, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, June 21, 2017. Ftouhi has been identified as a suspect by the FBI in the stabbing of a police officer inside the main terminal of a small airport in Flint, Michigan.
A police officer stands outside the home of Amor Ftouhi, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, June 21, 2017. Ftouhi has been identified as a suspect by the FBI in the stabbing of a police officer inside the main terminal of a small airport in Flint, Michigan. © Christinne Muschi

U.S. authorities thanked their Canadian counterparts for their role in the investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Canadian police descended on Ftouhi’s apartment on Bélair Street in Montreal’s St-Michel neighbourhood that he shared with his wife and three children.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the country’s national police force which took charge of the investigation in Canada, said the incident in Flint triggered the activation of its Counter Terrorism Police Management Structure.

However, there was no indication of any imminent threat in Canada, said RCMP Sgt. Harold Pfleiderer.

Police have questioned three people related to Ftouhi.

‘A good person’
Mohcine Asrii, neighbour of stabbing suspect Amor Ftouhi, stands in front of his apartment building in Montreal, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. U.S. law enforcement authorities say a man allegedly involved in the stabbing of a police officer at a Michigan airport is a Canadian resident.
Mohcine Asrii, neighbour of stabbing suspect Amor Ftouhi, stands in front of his apartment building in Montreal, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. U.S. law enforcement authorities say a man allegedly involved in the stabbing of a police officer at a Michigan airport is a Canadian resident. © PC/Paul Chiasson

Neighbours said they were shocked by allegations against Ftouhi and described him as a “good person” and quiet family man.

Luciano Piazza, who has owned the building for 55 years and is Ftouhi’s landlord, told CBC News he was “very surprised” to hear his tenant is the suspect.

“He’s a good person, very quiet. I’ve never had any problems with him,” Piazza told CBC’s Sarah Leavitt, adding Ftouhi and his family moved in more than five years ago.

“They’re really good people.”

With files from Sarah Leavitt, Stephen Smith and Stephen Rukavina

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and EntertainmentEye on the Arctic: Video ArchiveInternationalBorder agents seize $18M worth of cocaine in Port of MontrealInternationalCanadian suspect in Michigan attack wanted to buy a gun: FBIHealth, International, Science and TechnologyPotentially huge breakthrough in treating infectionsHealthDoctors establish pregnancy info websiteLifestyle, SocietyLegal clinic challenges panhandling lawEnvironment, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyElectric vehicles: the argument against subsidiesHealth, LifestyleCycling to work reduces stress, researchers findInternational, SocietyPolice raid Montreal apartment in connection with 'terrorist incident' in MichiganInternational, PoliticsCanada’s policy in Venezuela is ‘anything but neutral,’ says national labour coalition

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Bertrand Charest coupable de 37 des 57 chefs d'accusation qui pesaient contre luiLe Québec veut apprendre de New York pour défendre les droits des LGBTConflit du bois d’oeuvre : Ottawa menace l’Oregon de représaillesLes demandes d'asile mexicaines sont en forte hausseIl serait étonnant que l'affaire Bertrand Charest se reproduise, dit le directeur de Sports QuébecAttentat de Flint : le profil atypique d'Amor FtouhiAttaque à l’aéroport de Flint : Amor Ftouhi a tenté d'acheter une arme à feuNoir tué par un policier au Minnesota : nouvelle vidéo-chocQuébec prend des mesures pour contrer l'impact des inondationsLe projet de loi qui crée la Banque de l'infrastructure est finalement adopté
Car bomb in southwest Pakistan leaves at least 11 deadQatar's neighbours demand changes, small country given 10 days to complyAlberta Health worker suspended for texting racial slur to Indigenous school principalNorth Korea tests rocket engine, U.S. officials saySpecial forces sniper's record shot just latest example of deadly Canadian marksmanshipPrevious attacks underscore dangers for Canadians in Afghanistan training missionNDP leadership candidates slam Trudeau's 'spineless' approach to Trump at Toronto debateMontreal suspect in Michigan airport stabbing had tried to buy a gun, FBI saysWith 2-bedroom flats renting for $2,600 a month, Iqaluit needs more social housing, says CMHCB.C. Liberal throne speech lays out ambitious vision borrowing from NDP and Green platforms