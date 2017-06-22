Cycling to work reduces stress, researchers find

Researchers at Concordia University have found that cycling to work can help reduce stress and improve work performance. About six per cent of Canadians cycled to work in 2011 and that number is believed to be growing. It is however, well behind the rates in several European countries.

For this study, researchers collected data from 123 workers at an information technology company in Montreal. The answered an online questionnaire about how they got to work—cycling, driving a car or taking public transport. And they answered questions about their mood and stress 45 minutes after arriving.

Those who had cycled reported less stress but no difference in mood compared to other respondents.

Previous studies suggest early morning stress can affect the rest of the work day.

Less stress, better day

“Recent research has shown that early morning stress and mood are strong predictors of their effect later in the day,” said the study’s lead author, Stephane Brutus. “They can shape how subsequent events are perceived, interpreted and acted upon for the rest of the day.”

This study provides more ammunition for those trying to encourage Canadians to cycle or walk to work to improve their physical health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.