Amelia Curran performing live at the q studios in Toronto, Ont.
Photo Credit: Cathy Irving/CBC

Popular Canadian recording artist denied entry to Britain

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 23 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Newfoundland-based recording artist Amelia Curran was set to tour the U.K. to promote her new album Watershed this week, but wrote to fans on her Facebook page

“Due to unexpected circumstances, we regret to inform you that all of Amelia Curran’s UK/Ireland tour dates are cancelled. Please contact the promoter or venue for more details. We hope to reschedule the tour as soon as possible.

***Hey all – I’m ok, thanks for the notes of concern. Unfortunately, I was denied entry to the UK yesterday due to complications with the sponsorship license granting me the right to work legally in the UK. I was sent back home after a lovely day with the customs agents at Heathrow. I have toured the UK many times in the past with no issue with my work visa however, entry is always at the discretion of the customs officers and their interpretation of changing immigration rules and regulations. I’m very sorry and really hope to be back soon.***

Curran has performed on several occasions previously in Britain with no problem, this time however something went wrong.

She was set to perform 12 shows in the U.K. but was stopped at Heathrow airport.

She spent several hours in a small holding room at Heathrow, before being told she had to return to Canada.

She took the matter in stride saying that the customs agents are going through a lot of changes in procedure and regulation and this was just that “circumstances were out of my control”.

She also said the agents were nice about the whole thing although they wouldn’t let her in.

She hopes to plan another tour within a year, ensuring that her work visa is in order next time.

Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International

