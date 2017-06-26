Official Canada 150 logo. The four diamonds at the base represent the four original provinces that formed Confederation in 1867: Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Additional diamonds extend out from the base to create nine more points—in total representing the 13 provinces and territories.

Official Canada 150 logo. The four diamonds at the base represent the four original provinces that formed Confederation in 1867: Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Additional diamonds extend out from the base to create nine more points—in total representing the 13 provinces and territories.
Photo Credit: Department of Canadian Heritage

Canada 150: surprising popularity in sales of “stuff”

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 26 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Even as we approach the date of Canada’s biggest celebration ever, a visitor might be hard pressed to realize it.  Canadians have a tendency  to be shall we say, a tad low-key, about such things

On July 1 this year, Canada celebrates its 150 anniversary. There have been quite a few events already across the country associated with 150th celebrations, leading up to the big day. Still, there’s not a huge display of fervour in everyday life.

However, behind the scenes, it appears Canadians have been quietly buying up anything associated with Canada 150.

A sampling of some of the Canada 150 clothing available
A sampling of some of the Canada 150 clothing available

This includes stuffed toy animals, a wide variety of clothing, coffee cups, water canteens, a variety of spirits, wines, and beers, and more knick-knacks than you can shake a Canada 150 flag at!

More than 6,200 applications to use the Canada 150 logo had been approved
More than 6,200 applications to use the Canada 150 logo had been approved © Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

In the case of spirits, Swedish vodka maker Absolut, is labeling a limited number of their bottles for the Canadian market, while Wiser’s whisky  (Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd) notes there will be 7,827 weeks that Canada has been a country by July 1, 2017 and so have created 7,827 specially labelled numbered bottles, one for each week from 1 to 7,827.

Two spirit companies getting into the Canada 150 ’spirit*.
Two spirit companies getting into the Canada 150 ’spirit*.

One of Canada’s major brewers has modified one of its most iconic labels, Labatt 50 has become Labatt 150 for the occasion. Special 150-themed craft beer packs and some wines have also jumped on the bandwagon.

Any variety of clothes from baby’s pyjamas, to adult swimwear, to mittens, parkas you name it.  In fact, just about anything imaginable from suitcases, toys, dishware, you name it, have been tagged with the Canada 150 theme, and been selling well.

A plush moose is a steady seller in Canada as an iconic symbol, but stick a Canada 150 shirt on and they sell out quickly.
A plush moose (very Canadian) is a steady seller in Canada as an iconic symbol, but stick a Canada 150 shirt on any plush toy and they sell out quickly. © Sean Kilpatrick-Canadian Press

Perhaps the strangest is a Canada 150 casket, emblazoned with Maple Leaf flags and the Canada 150 logo. Created by a casket company in Lindsay Ontario as a promotional item it was displayed at a funeral industry show in Charlottetown PEI this month. The casket will be auctioned off to funeral companies and the proceeds will go the community 150 events in the town of the winning bid.

Although again, it’s not evident on a day to day event, it appears Canadians are quietly gearing up for a fantastic celebration across the country.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy, History, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyFormer nurse sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 8 seniorsMilitaryCanadian infantry captain becomes first woman to lead Queen's GuardInternational, Science and Technology, SocietyLandmark legal case: Canadian precedent- international implicationsEnvironmentEnvironmental groups slam government plans to allow oil and gas drilling in proposed marine protected areaHistory, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and TechnologyMaud set to finally return home, a century later.Economy, History, SocietyCanada 150: surprising popularity in sales of “stuff”The LINK Online Sun. June 25, 2017HealthSleep apnea likely more common than we knowArts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyARTS-Doc film: THE TAMING OF THE QUEUE” by Josh FreedDoes Canada need its own CIA or MI6?

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président brésilien est formellement accusé de corruptionQuébec et Ottawa renouvellent le plan d'action pour protéger le Saint-Laurent« Ma fille serait là encore si on avait une vraie ambulance »La Syrie prépare une nouvelle attaque chimique, selon WashingtonGuérir à -145 °C avec la cryothérapie?Le Comité de la fête nationale réitère ses excusesLes États-Unis relèvent les taxes frontalières sur le bois d'œuvre canadienQuébec veut devenir le chef de file nord-américain de l'efficacité énergétiqueLe décret migratoire de Trump remis partiellement en vigueur par la Cour suprême10 millions de tonnes de poissons rejetées à l’eau chaque année
White House warns Syria's Assad against chemical attackBrazil's attorney general formally accuses President Michel Temer of corruption'We'll raise it every day if we have to': Twice vandalized, Pride flag rises again in small Alberta townNunavut suicide prevention strategy includes Facebook, giving communities more controlTrudeau government promises to defend lumber industry in face of new U.S. duties'A seat at the table': GM CEO Mary Barra on engaging with TrumpIt's 'paw-sta' not 'pa-sta': How Canadian actors erase accents for U.S. work22 million more Americans would become uninsured under Senate health-care bill, CBO estimates'Unbelievable': Banff visitor walks right up to grizzly in apparent bid for closeup photoB.C. Liberals' bill to ban corporate and union donations defeated by NDP and Greens