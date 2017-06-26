Canada 150: surprising popularity in sales of “stuff”

Even as we approach the date of Canada’s biggest celebration ever, a visitor might be hard pressed to realize it. Canadians have a tendency to be shall we say, a tad low-key, about such things

On July 1 this year, Canada celebrates its 150 anniversary. There have been quite a few events already across the country associated with 150th celebrations, leading up to the big day. Still, there’s not a huge display of fervour in everyday life.

However, behind the scenes, it appears Canadians have been quietly buying up anything associated with Canada 150.

A sampling of some of the Canada 150 clothing available

This includes stuffed toy animals, a wide variety of clothing, coffee cups, water canteens, a variety of spirits, wines, and beers, and more knick-knacks than you can shake a Canada 150 flag at!

More than 6,200 applications to use the Canada 150 logo had been approved © Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

In the case of spirits, Swedish vodka maker Absolut, is labeling a limited number of their bottles for the Canadian market, while Wiser’s whisky (Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd) notes there will be 7,827 weeks that Canada has been a country by July 1, 2017 and so have created 7,827 specially labelled numbered bottles, one for each week from 1 to 7,827.

Two spirit companies getting into the Canada 150 ’spirit*.

One of Canada’s major brewers has modified one of its most iconic labels, Labatt 50 has become Labatt 150 for the occasion. Special 150-themed craft beer packs and some wines have also jumped on the bandwagon.

Any variety of clothes from baby’s pyjamas, to adult swimwear, to mittens, parkas you name it. In fact, just about anything imaginable from suitcases, toys, dishware, you name it, have been tagged with the Canada 150 theme, and been selling well.

A plush moose (very Canadian) is a steady seller in Canada as an iconic symbol, but stick a Canada 150 shirt on any plush toy and they sell out quickly. © Sean Kilpatrick-Canadian Press

Perhaps the strangest is a Canada 150 casket, emblazoned with Maple Leaf flags and the Canada 150 logo. Created by a casket company in Lindsay Ontario as a promotional item it was displayed at a funeral industry show in Charlottetown PEI this month. The casket will be auctioned off to funeral companies and the proceeds will go the community 150 events in the town of the winning bid.

Although again, it’s not evident on a day to day event, it appears Canadians are quietly gearing up for a fantastic celebration across the country.

