Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted by police from the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont, Monday, June 26, 2017. Wettlaufer, a former Ontario nurse who murdered eight seniors in her care, was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 25 years.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted by police from the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont, Monday, June 26, 2017. Wettlaufer, a former Ontario nurse who murdered eight seniors in her care, was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 25 years.
Photo Credit: PC / Dave Chidley

Former nurse sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 8 seniors

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 26 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A former Canadian nurse has been sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole for 25 years for coldblooded murder of eight seniors in her care.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer had pleaded guilty earlier this month to killing James Silcox, 84, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 79, and Arpad Horvath, 75, by injecting them with lethal doses of insulin.

The former Ontario nurse also attempted to murder Wayne Hedges, 57, Michael Priddle, 63, Sandra Towler, 77, and Beverly Bertram, 68.

She also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against Clotilde Adriano, 87, and Albina Demedeiros, 90.

The judge handed down Wettlaufer’s sentence after hearing 19 victim impact statements, on the first day of her sentencing hearing in Woodstock, Ontario.

Many of the victims’ families expressed feeling rage and overwhelming guilt.

Family members lean on each other for support after reading their impact statements to the court at the sentencing of Elizabeth Wettlaufer, in Woodstock, Ont, Monday, June 26, 2017. (Dave Chidley/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“I placed my mother in the care of a facility I researched, never thinking she would be the victim of a despicable crime,” the daughter of Helen Matheson, 95, said in her victim impact statement.

But Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas said the families have nothing to blame themselves for.

“She was far from the angel of mercy, more the shadow of death who passed over them,” Thomas said.

Wettlaufer, 50, also briefly addressed the court to apologize for her actions.

“I caused tremendous pain and suffering and death…. Sorry is much too small a word. I am extremely sorry,” she told the court.

Wettlaufer will serve all her sentences concurrently but Thomas told her she will likely never be paroled.

“Hopefully her conscience becomes her prison, and hopefully she rots in it,” Arpad Horvath Jr., whose father was among the victims, told reporters.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyFormer nurse sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 8 seniorsMilitaryCanadian infantry captain becomes first woman to lead Queen's GuardInternational, Science and Technology, SocietyLandmark legal case: Canadian precedent- international implicationsEnvironmentEnvironmental groups slam government plans to allow oil and gas drilling in proposed marine protected areaHistory, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and TechnologyMaud set to finally return home, a century later.Economy, History, SocietyCanada 150: surprising popularity in sales of “stuff”The LINK Online Sun. June 25, 2017HealthSleep apnea likely more common than we knowArts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyARTS-Doc film: THE TAMING OF THE QUEUE” by Josh FreedDoes Canada need its own CIA or MI6?

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président brésilien est formellement accusé de corruptionQuébec et Ottawa renouvellent le plan d'action pour protéger le Saint-Laurent« Ma fille serait là encore si on avait une vraie ambulance »La Syrie prépare une nouvelle attaque chimique, selon WashingtonGuérir à -145 °C avec la cryothérapie?Le Comité de la fête nationale réitère ses excusesLes États-Unis relèvent les taxes frontalières sur le bois d'œuvre canadienQuébec veut devenir le chef de file nord-américain de l'efficacité énergétiqueLe décret migratoire de Trump remis partiellement en vigueur par la Cour suprême10 millions de tonnes de poissons rejetées à l’eau chaque année
White House warns Syria's Assad against chemical attackBrazil's attorney general formally accuses President Michel Temer of corruption'We'll raise it every day if we have to': Twice vandalized, Pride flag rises again in small Alberta townNunavut suicide prevention strategy includes Facebook, giving communities more controlTrudeau government promises to defend lumber industry in face of new U.S. duties'A seat at the table': GM CEO Mary Barra on engaging with TrumpIt's 'paw-sta' not 'pa-sta': How Canadian actors erase accents for U.S. work22 million more Americans would become uninsured under Senate health-care bill, CBO estimates'Unbelievable': Banff visitor walks right up to grizzly in apparent bid for closeup photoB.C. Liberals' bill to ban corporate and union donations defeated by NDP and Greens