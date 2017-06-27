Canada 150 by the numbers

Statistics Canada has been telling the country’s story in numbers for more than a century and to mark the sesquicentennial anniversary of Canadian Confederation the federal data agency has prepared a numerical snapshot of Canada.

Statistics Canada’s has compiled interesting facts and numbers to portray the country’s ethnocultural diversity, national identity, land and natural environment.

Did you know that there are 47 million maple tree taps in Canada to collect maple syrup? Or that Canadians bought $9.2 billion worth of beer in 2016? Or that in 2016 Canada exported $25.6 million worth of skates and $395.9 million worth of snowmobiles?

Did you know that Canada has the world’s longest coastline at 243,042 km? And Canada’s Manitoulin Island in Lake Huron, Ontario, holds the title of the world’s largest island in a freshwater lake at 2,765 square km.

Here are some other interesting facts about Canada and its people as the country prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary, plus many thousands of years of Indigenous history on this land prior to colonization.

Canada’s people:

Canada’s population has increased ten-fold since the Confederation.

By the numbers 35.2 million — Canada’s total population in 2016.

— Canada’s total population in 2016. 3.5 million — Canada’s total population in the 1871 Census, the first Census after Confederation.

The country’s population has also aged considerably since Confederation.

By the numbers 5,839,570 people 14 years old and younger in 2016, compared with 1,462,380 in 1871.

people 14 years old and younger in 2016, compared with 1,462,380 in 1871. 5,935,630 people aged 65 and older in 2016, compared with 127,465 in 1871.

people aged 65 and older in 2016, compared with 127,465 in 1871. 41 is the average age of Canadians in 2016.

Canada’s Indigenous population:

Canada’s Aboriginal population increased by 232,385 people, or 20.1% between 2006 and 2011, compared with 5.2% for the non-Aboriginal population. © PC / John Woods/CP

By the numbers 1.4 million people reported an Aboriginal identity in 2011.

people reported an Aboriginal identity in 2011. 4.3 per cent of the total population of Canada reported an Aboriginal identity in 2011.

of the total population of Canada reported an Aboriginal identity in 2011. 851,560 people identified as a First Nations person only in 2011.

people identified as a First Nations person only in 2011. 451,795 people identified as Métis only in 2011.

people identified as Métis only in 2011. 59,445 identified as Inuit only in 2011.

identified as Inuit only in 2011. Over 600 First Nations/Indian bands enumerated in Canada in 2011.

Immigration:

In 2011, Canada had a foreign-born population of about 6,775,800 people. They represented 20.6% of the total population, the highest proportion among the G8 countries. © IS / iStock

More than 17 million people from all over the world have made Canada their home since Confederation in 1867.

By the numbers 20.6 per cent of Canada’s population is foreign-born, the highest among the G8 countries, in 2011. Over 200 ethnic origins were reported in 2011.

Canada’s languages:

Of the immigrants who had a single mother tongue, close to one-quarter (23.8%) reported English as their mother tongue and 3.4% reported French. © Shutterstock

In 2011, English was the mother tongue of nearly 58 per cent of the population of Canada (or 19.1 million persons), and French was that of nearly 22 per cent (or 7.2 million persons). As for the language most often spoken at home, English was spoken by 66 per cent of the population and French by 21 per cent.

On the other hand, 6.8 million persons reported a mother tongue other than English or French and 4.2 million reported speaking a language other than English of French most often at home.

By the numbers 17.5 per cent of Canadians reported to be bilingual in 2011.

of Canadians reported to be bilingual in 2011. Over 60 Aboriginal languages, grouped into 12 distinct language families, identified in the 2011 Census of Population.

Aboriginal languages, grouped into 12 distinct language families, identified in the 2011 Census of Population. 23 immigrant major language families identified in the 2011 Census of Population.

immigrant major language families identified in the 2011 Census of Population. 213,000 people reported an Aboriginal mother tongue in 2011. The Cree languages, Inuktitut and Ojibway were the three most frequently reported Aboriginal mother tongues.

people reported an Aboriginal mother tongue in 2011. The Cree languages, Inuktitut and Ojibway were the three most frequently reported Aboriginal mother tongues. 6,390,000 people spoke an immigrant language at home in 2011. The top 10 immigrant languages spoken most often at home were: Punjabi, Chinese (did not specify which dialect), Cantonese, Spanish, Tagalog, Arabic, Mandarin, Italian, Urdu and German.

people spoke an immigrant language at home in 2011. The top 10 immigrant languages spoken most often at home were: Punjabi, Chinese (did not specify which dialect), Cantonese, Spanish, Tagalog, Arabic, Mandarin, Italian, Urdu and German. 25,000 people reported using a sign language in 2011.

Religion:

Just over 22.1 million people, two-thirds of Canada’s population, reported they were affiliated with a Christian religion. Roman Catholics (roughly 12,728,900) were by far the largest Christian group, with adherents to the United Church the second largest group (about 2,007,600). © PC / Graham Hughes

Consistent with changing immigration patterns, Canada is also a nation of people with diverse religions.

By the numbers 22.1 million people eported they were affiliated with a Christian religion in 2011, accounting for 67.3 per cent of the total population.

people eported they were affiliated with a Christian religion in 2011, accounting for 67.3 per cent of the total population. 2.4 million people identified themselves as Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist in 2011, accounting for 7.2 per cent of Canada’s population. More specifically, slightly over 1 million individuals identified themselves as Muslim, representing 3.2 per cent of the nation’s total population. Hindus represented 1.5 per cent, Sikhs 1.4 per cent, and Buddhists 1.1 per cent.

people identified themselves as Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist in 2011, accounting for 7.2 per cent of Canada’s population. More specifically, slightly over 1 million individuals identified themselves as Muslim, representing 3.2 per cent of the nation’s total population. Hindus represented 1.5 per cent, Sikhs 1.4 per cent, and Buddhists 1.1 per cent. 329,500 people identified themselves as Jewish in 2011, accounting for 1 per cent of total population.

people identified themselves as Jewish in 2011, accounting for 1 per cent of total population. 7.8 million people who reported that they had no religious affiliation in 2011, accounting for 23.9 per cent of Canada’s population.

Despite this ethnic, linguistic and religious diversity, 90 per cent of Canadians reported feeling a strong sense of belonging to Canada in 2013.

Based on “Canada Day… by the numbers” report by Statistics Canada