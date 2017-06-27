Statistics Canada’s ’By the numbers’ project presents interesting facts compiled to portray Canada’s ethnocultural diversity, its national identity, land and natural environment, and more.

Statistics Canada’s ’By the numbers’ project presents interesting facts compiled to portray Canada’s ethnocultural diversity, its national identity, land and natural environment, and more.
Photo Credit: Statistics Canada

Canada 150 by the numbers

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Statistics Canada has been telling the country’s story in numbers for more than a century and to mark the sesquicentennial anniversary of Canadian Confederation the federal data agency has prepared a numerical snapshot of Canada.

Statistics Canada’s has compiled interesting facts and numbers to portray the country’s ethnocultural diversity, national identity, land and natural environment.

Did you know that there are 47 million maple tree taps in Canada to collect maple syrup? Or that Canadians bought $9.2 billion worth of beer in 2016? Or that in 2016 Canada exported $25.6 million worth of skates and $395.9 million worth of snowmobiles?

Did you know that Canada has the world’s longest coastline at 243,042 km? And Canada’s Manitoulin Island in Lake Huron, Ontario, holds the title of the world’s largest island in a freshwater lake at 2,765 square km.

Here are some other interesting facts about Canada and its people as the country prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary, plus many thousands of years of Indigenous history on this land prior to colonization.

Canada’s people:

© FotografiaBasica

Canada’s population has increased ten-fold since the Confederation.

By the numbers
  • 35.2 million — Canada’s total population in 2016.
  • 3.5 million — Canada’s total population in the 1871 Census, the first Census after Confederation.

The country’s population has also aged considerably since Confederation.

By the numbers

  • 5,839,570 people 14 years old and younger in 2016, compared with 1,462,380 in 1871.
  • 5,935,630 people aged 65 and older in 2016, compared with 127,465 in 1871.
  • 41 is the average age of Canadians in 2016. 
Canada’s Indigenous population:
Canada's Aboriginal population increased by 232,385 people, or 20.1% between 2006 and 2011, compared with 5.2% for the non-Aboriginal population.
Canada’s Aboriginal population increased by 232,385 people, or 20.1% between 2006 and 2011, compared with 5.2% for the non-Aboriginal population. © PC/John Woods/CP

By the numbers

  • 1.4 million people reported an Aboriginal identity in 2011.
  • 4.3 per cent of the total population of Canada reported an Aboriginal identity in 2011.
  • 851,560 people identified as a First Nations person only in 2011.
  • 451,795 people identified as Métis only in 2011.
  • 59,445 identified as Inuit only in 2011.
  • Over 600 First Nations/Indian bands enumerated in Canada in 2011. 
Immigration:
In 2011, Canada had a foreign-born population of about 6,775,800 people. They represented 20.6% of the total population, the highest proportion among the G8 countries.
In 2011, Canada had a foreign-born population of about 6,775,800 people. They represented 20.6% of the total population, the highest proportion among the G8 countries. © IS/iStock

More than 17 million people from all over the world have made Canada their home since Confederation in 1867.

By the numbers

  • 20.6 per cent of Canada’s population is foreign-born, the highest among the G8 countries, in 2011.
  • Over 200 ethnic origins were reported in 2011.  

Canada’s languages:

Of the immigrants who had a single mother tongue, close to one-quarter (23.8%) reported English as their mother tongue and 3.4% reported French.
Of the immigrants who had a single mother tongue, close to one-quarter (23.8%) reported English as their mother tongue and 3.4% reported French. © Shutterstock

In 2011, English was the mother tongue of nearly 58 per cent of the population of Canada (or 19.1 million persons), and French was that of nearly 22 per cent (or 7.2 million persons). As for the language most often spoken at home, English was spoken by 66 per cent of the population and French by 21 per cent.

On the other hand, 6.8 million persons reported a mother tongue other than English or French and 4.2 million reported speaking a language other than English of French most often at home.

By the numbers

  • 17.5 per cent of Canadians reported to be bilingual in 2011.
  • Over 60 Aboriginal languages, grouped into 12 distinct language families, identified in the 2011 Census of Population.
  • 23 immigrant major language families identified in the 2011 Census of Population.
  • 213,000 people reported an Aboriginal mother tongue in 2011. The Cree languages, Inuktitut and Ojibway were the three most frequently reported Aboriginal mother tongues.
  • 6,390,000 people spoke an immigrant language at home in 2011. The top 10 immigrant languages spoken most often at home were: Punjabi, Chinese (did not specify which dialect), Cantonese, Spanish, Tagalog, Arabic, Mandarin, Italian, Urdu and German.
  • 25,000 people reported using a sign language in 2011.  

Religion:

Just over 22.1 million people, two-thirds of Canada's population, reported they were affiliated with a Christian religion. Roman Catholics (roughly 12,728,900) were by far the largest Christian group, with adherents to the United Church the second largest group (about 2,007,600).
Just over 22.1 million people, two-thirds of Canada’s population, reported they were affiliated with a Christian religion. Roman Catholics (roughly 12,728,900) were by far the largest Christian group, with adherents to the United Church the second largest group (about 2,007,600). © PC/Graham Hughes

Consistent with changing immigration patterns, Canada is also a nation of people with diverse religions.

By the numbers

  • 22.1 million people eported they were affiliated with a Christian religion in 2011, accounting for 67.3 per cent of the total population.
  • 2.4 million people identified themselves as Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist in 2011, accounting for 7.2 per cent of Canada’s population. More specifically, slightly over 1 million individuals identified themselves as Muslim, representing 3.2 per cent of the nation’s total population. Hindus represented 1.5 per cent, Sikhs 1.4 per cent, and Buddhists 1.1 per cent.
  • 329,500 people identified themselves as Jewish in 2011, accounting for 1 per cent of total population.
  • 7.8 million people who reported that they had no religious affiliation in 2011, accounting for 23.9 per cent of Canada’s population.  

Despite this ethnic, linguistic and religious diversity, 90 per cent of Canadians reported feeling a strong sense of belonging to Canada in 2013.

Based on “Canada Day… by the numbers” report by Statistics Canada 

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyCanada 150 by the numbersArts and Entertainment, InternationalLeonard Cohen mural completed in MontrealRight whales die mysteriously in the Gulf of St. LawrenceEnvironment, Health, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and TechnologyPlenty of water? Arctic communities on the verge of running outEconomyOttawa vows to defend lumber industry in face of new U.S. dutiesHealth, International, Work & LabourAre you happy at work? Americans tops, Canada fifth.Politics, SocietyFederal government launches counter-radicalization centreEnvironment, History, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada 150: What makes Canada great? Many answers, no consensusEducation, Environment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Work & LabourFood Policy in the works for CanadaSocietyFormer nurse sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 8 seniors

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine