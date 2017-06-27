Food Policy in the works for Canada

Food Policy on a national scale has been a long time coming to Canada. But now the process is underway.

“Canadians waste 40 per cent of the food we produce”

At the end of May, Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that consultations would begin, and the government was committed to creating a national policy.

“Food plays a critical role in the health and well-being of Canadians, while also having a direct impact on our environment, economy, and communities. Developing this food policy is an exciting opportunity for Canadians to have their say about how government can help address those opportunities and challenges that exist in our food system.” MacAulay, said in the announcement.

The policy framework will be shaped around the following four goals:

increasing access to affordable food;

improving health and food safety;

conserving our soil, water, and air; and

growing more high-quality food.

Food Secure Canada is a network of non-governmental organisations, “including everyone from farmers to dieticians to food-banks,” director Diana Bronson says.

She was in Ottawa last week for the Food Summit Minister MacAulay organized. “There were about 300 participants and I think there were some excellent discussions and we’re on the right track finally to get a national Food Policy for Canada.”

Bronson’s organisation has been lobbying the government for some time and she acknowledges the challenges. “It’s a complex issue, food policy, it touches on agriculture and the environment, and hunger and obviously health and healthcare costs, these are big, big issues.”

Bronson says there’s a succession crisis in farming.

“The average age of farmers is 56 years-old

“Brazil is a great example when it comes to the food guide and how they instruct their people to eat

“We’d like to see more support for local sustainable food and that generates jobs, it generates good jobs in Canada. So we’d like to see more support for local sustainable food.”