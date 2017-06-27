A worker tidies up the wood pile at a lumber yard Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Montreal. Canada’s softwood lumber industry faces average duties of about 27 per cent after the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped it with an additional 6.87 per cent in preliminary average anti-dumping tariffs. The new anti-dumping duty will overlap for about two months with average preliminary countervailing duties of 19.88 per cent announced in April that are set to expire Aug. 27.

A worker tidies up the wood pile at a lumber yard Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Montreal. Canada’s softwood lumber industry faces average duties of about 27 per cent after the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped it with an additional 6.87 per cent in preliminary average anti-dumping tariffs. The new anti-dumping duty will overlap for about two months with average preliminary countervailing duties of 19.88 per cent announced in April that are set to expire Aug. 27.
Photo Credit: PC / Paul Chiasson

Ottawa vows to defend lumber industry in face of new U.S. duties

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Liberal government is vowing to use all means at its disposal, including litigation, to protect Canadian lumber producers after the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped them with additional anti-dumping tariffs on Monday.

These new anti-dumping duties, which range from 4.59 per cent to 7.72 per cent, are in addition to the preliminary countervailing duties of 19.88 per cent imposed in April that are set to expire on Aug. 27. The industry now faces average duties of about 27 per cent and as high as 30.88 per cent for producers in British Columbia.

In June, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled an $867-million aid package to the Canadian forestry industry to offset the effect of American duties on Canadian softwood producers.

‘Deeply dissappointed’
Natural Resources Minister James Carr and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland attend a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Natural Resources Minister James Carr and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland attend a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2017. © PC/Adrian Wyld

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a joint statement that they were deeply disappointed by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to impose “unfair and punitive anti-dumping duties” against Canada’s softwood lumber producers.

“We will vigorously defend Canada’s softwood lumber industry, including through litigation, and we expect to prevail as we have in the past,” the ministers said.

3 Atlantic provinces excluded

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced separately that an internal investigation has determined that it was appropriate to exclude Canada’s Atlantic provinces of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador from softwood lumber duties as requested by the U.S. industry and Canadian officials.

The duties will continue to be collected until a final decision is issued later this summer.

“While I remain optimistic that we will be able to reach a negotiated solution on softwood lumber, until we do we will continue to vigorously apply the AD [anti-dumping duty] and CVD [countervailing duty] laws to stand up for American companies and their workers,” he said in a news release.

Carr and Freeland said they welcomed the exclusion for the three Atlantic provinces, but said they will continue to press their U.S. counterparts for all provinces and “would welcome a commitment by the U.S. Department of Commerce to consider an exclusion for New Brunswick.”

U.S. lumber lobby applauds duties

The U.S. lumber lobby welcomed the decision of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“We applaud the Department of Commerce’s decision to take further action against Canada’s unfair trading practices and restore fair trade for U.S. lumber producers,’ said U.S. Lumber Coalition spokesperson, Zoltan van Heyningen.

“For years, Canada has unfairly distorted the softwood lumber market with billions of dollars in support of their producers. This has allowed Canadian producers to dump their product on the U.S. market to the detriment of U.S. manufacturers, as now confirmed by the Department of Commerce.”

Room to grow for everyone
The B.C. forest industry is a major contributor to the provincial economy and supports approximately 145,000 direct and indirect jobs in the province, according to the BC Lumber Trade Council.
The B.C. forest industry is a major contributor to the provincial economy and supports approximately 145,000 direct and indirect jobs in the province, according to the BC Lumber Trade Council. © PC/RICHARD LAM

B.C. lumber producers, who account for more than half of softwood lumber produced in Canada, said they will continue to vigorously defend the industry.

“These duties result from the trade action which is part of the continued attempt by the protectionist U.S. lumber lobby to constrain imports of high-quality Canadian lumber into the U.S. market and to drive up prices for their benefit,” said Susan Yurkovich, president of the BC Lumber Trade Council.

“The ongoing allegations levelled by the U.S. industry are without merit.  This was proven in the last round of litigation and we fully expect it will be the case again.”

American demand for lumber exceeds what the U.S. lumber industry currently produces, and there is enough demand in North America to grow the U.S. industry while also allowing Canadian producers to continue to supply their U.S customers, said Yurkovich.

“BC Lumber Trade Council continues to believe that reaching a new agreement is in the best interests of producers and consumers on both sides of the border and we will continue to work closely with our provincial and federal governments to support efforts to reach a new agreement,” she added.

With files from CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Right whales die mysteriously in the Gulf of St. LawrenceEnvironment, Health, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and TechnologyPlenty of water? Arctic communities on the verge of running outEconomyOttawa vows to defend lumber industry in face of new U.S. dutiesHealth, International, Work & LabourAre you happy at work? Americans tops, Canada fifth.Politics, SocietyFederal government launches counter-radicalization centreEnvironment, History, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada 150: What makes Canada great? Many answers, no consensusFood Policy in the works for CanadaSocietyFormer nurse sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 8 seniorsMilitaryCanadian infantry captain becomes first woman to lead Queen's GuardInternational, Science and Technology, SocietyLandmark legal case: Canadian precedent- international implications

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine