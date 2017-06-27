Right whales found dead in the water, are raising questions about the quality of the water. Necropsies will be performed to determine the cause.
Photo Credit: CP / DFO

Right whales die mysteriously in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Right whales are dying near the Magdalen Islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Canada’s east coast, and no one knows why.

Six carcasses have been discovered since June 6th, and Isabelle Elliott of Canada’s Fisheries Department said there could be more.

Tonya Wimmer, a marine biologist, says samples will be critical to determining what caused the deaths. © CBC

“There have been several sightings but because these animals are actually drifting around, we have to make sure that the animals that we’re seeing are not repetitive sightings of the same animal. We will hopefully have more firm numbers in the next day or so.” Elliott said in an interview with Canadian Press.

Three of the whales were tagged with satellite trackers, making it easier to locate the drifting carcasses, and a fourth will be tagged in the next few days, Elliot said.

Marine mammal experts are now trying to coordinate the huge operation of finding a place they can haul the creatures to, and begin the post-mortem examinations.

“The deaths may have been caused by a toxic algal bloom”

They are talking with the provinces nearby. Right whales grow to about 15 metres in length and weigh 40,000 to 70,000 kilograms.

“They (need) an area that is accessible by heavy equipment,” Elliot said yesterday during a news conference in Moncton, New Brunswick.

“We need to put together a plan for towing the whales from their location in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to the appropriate location. We need to mobilize a team to do the necropsies.”

Elliot said they plan on doing at least two or three necropsies,

Tonya Wimmer is with the Marine Animal Response Society. She says collecting the biological samples is crucial to discovering what caused the deaths and possibly preventing more deaths.

There is a theory developing that the deaths may have been caused by a toxic algal bloom.

“It is a theory that we’re considering. We are also looking at other species that frequent those waters – birds and other fish – that can give us some indication as to whether there are signs of toxic algal blooms. We have not observed any overt signs at this time,” Matthew Hardy of the Fisheries Department said.

Laurie Murison is with the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station. She said collisions with vessels or entanglement in fishing gear could be another cause, as they have been several times in the last 24 months.

“Then there could be some other factors like toxins or something else that is happening with that population,” she said.

Murison described this string of deaths as “catastrophic” for the species, as it represents more than one per cent of the 500 North Atlantic right whales left.

“This year with having only five calves born and having six die, you’re actually going backwards with the population,'” she said.

During the 1930s, the population of right whales had plummeted to about 50, but has now increased to approximately 500.

The Gulf of St. Lawrence used to be a major feeding ground for the right whales, Murison said, and they have only returned in recent years in search of food.

With files from Canadian Press and CBC

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Right whales die mysteriously in the Gulf of St. LawrenceEnvironment, Health, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and TechnologyPlenty of water? Arctic communities on the verge of running outEconomyOttawa vows to defend lumber industry in face of new U.S. dutiesHealth, International, Work & LabourAre you happy at work? Americans tops, Canada fifth.Politics, SocietyFederal government launches counter-radicalization centreEnvironment, History, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada 150: What makes Canada great? Many answers, no consensusFood Policy in the works for CanadaSocietyFormer nurse sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 8 seniorsMilitaryCanadian infantry captain becomes first woman to lead Queen's GuardInternational, Science and Technology, SocietyLandmark legal case: Canadian precedent- international implications

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine