Talking about indigenous culture: news and reports from RCI

Indigenous family bans English to preserve culture
Like many parents, Nancy Mike and Andrew Morrison have to work hard if they want to preserve their aboriginal language. Because so much English is spoken in Iqaluit in the northern territory of Nunavut, they have decided to ban English…»
Dam threatens indigenous culture: Amnesty International
Amnesty International Canada has launched a worldwide campaign to stop construction of a massive hydroelectric dam in western Canada. It says the dam violates Canada’s commitments to uphold the human rights of indigenous peoples. “This is a dam that would…»
Campaign inspires indigenous boys to wear braids
“My son wears his braid proudly,” says Dale Gadwa. © Dale Gadwa Sr./Facebook/Bert Crowfoot Photo Kids who look different can be bullied in school, so Michael Linklater has started a campaign to raise awareness about why indigenous men and boys may…»
Book on beadwork aims to preserve native culture
Many indigenous groups across Canada make great efforts to preserve their language and culture, and the latest involves a book being created to document beadwork. The Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation in the northern territory of Yukon will soon publish…»
Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq wins prestigious Polaris Prize
Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq was awarded the prestigious Polaris Prize Monday night (September 22) for her album Animism besting the nine other albums on the Polaris Short
Eye on the Arctic – Indigenous art & urban culture
Each week, Eye on the Arctic features stories and newsmakers from across the North The Canadian exhibition, Beat Nation: Art, Hip Hop and Aboriginal Culture, winds up its three-month run at the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, (Montreal Museum of Contemporary…»
New Indigenous financial management software, bridge between two cultures
David Acco is very enthusiastic about helping Canada’s indigenous communities deal with managing finances in a way that recognizes the complexities of varied accounting needs of the community and government services. It’s called the Native Economic Management System. It was…»
Leave a Reply