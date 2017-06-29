Some towns in British Columbia seek to have people obtain pets through shelters rather than from pet stores.

Vancouver restricts pet store sales

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
The western city of Vancouver has banned the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is applauding the move. In a news release, the SPCA’s manager said that with so many cats and rabbits abandoned and sent to shelters, “this is the right move.”

The city councillor who sponsored the motion said people want an end to inhumane transport practices and a lack of socialization and care for animals in pet stores. Her motion states: “It has been shown that the commercial breeding facilities that supply animals to pet stores can raise them in horrible conditions resulting in neglect, abuse and suffering.”

The SPCA urges people to adopt pets from shelters or responsible breeders.
Other nearby towns have instituted similar bans and encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and animal rescue operations. The B.C. SPCA’s enforcement officer told CBC News “there is a movement throughout North America to go this way.”

