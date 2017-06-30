Canadian lawyers offer help with U.S. travel ban

Once again, travellers to the United States are wondering how the latest court decision will affect them. The U.S. Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting Muslim travellers. The order had been stalled by lower court decisions.

The latest development means that travellers from predominantly Muslim countries must have a “close” business or family tie already in the U.S. to be admitted. It’s all very confusing and, as they did in February, Canadians are volunteering to provide legal help.

Hundreds of lawyers, students volunteer

Hundreds of lawyers and law students from all fields have volunteered to go to airports in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg to give free advice. At other airports, travellers can get advice by telephone or email at info@ccblc.org. They can also get general information at the coalition’s website in English, French, Arabic and Farsi.

In February 2017, Canadians protested the U.S. travel ban and offered support to those affected by it. © Michel Aspirot/CBC

Canadian values ‘being threatened,’ says lawyer

“I think it really speaks to the fact that, as lawyers, we have a responsibility to enhance justice for people who need it,” says Corey Shefman, Toronto coordinator for the Canadian Cross-Border Legal Coalition.

“And we see Canadian values being threatened…We may not agree on everything. We may not be on the same side of every political issue but when it comes right down to it I think it’s fair to say that Canadians generally value diversity and value not being discriminated against and that’s under threat here.”

Lawyers working with U.S. counterparts

Besides offering help to travellers, the lawyers and law students are collecting information about what they say are injustices experienced at the border to help legal teams fight the travel bans. They are in close contact with U.S. counterparts to help them in their fight.